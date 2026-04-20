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The strongest indication yet of A.J. Brown’s future

ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s latest reporting on A.J. Brown and a potential trade to the New England Patriots, as NFL Draft week gets underway.

Alex Barth
Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) reacts after a catch against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) reacts after a catch against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

As NFL Draft week begins, the future of Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown still looms large over the New England Patriots' offseason. Monday came with the strongest indication yet that Brown could be bound for New England - just not this week.

In a pre-draft notes column, ESPN's Adam Schefter writes that "no matter what happens at this week's draft, an A.J. Brown trade to the Patriots is still on the table and still tracking to happen on or after June 1, per league sources. The two sides have discussed a deal, but neither has been willing to commit to it until after June 1, when Brown's $40 million salary cap charge would be split between this and next year."

Brown, who has reportedly been disgruntled in Philadelphia, has been tied to the Patriots in trade rumors since the start of the offseason. However, as Schefter notes, the structure of his contract would mean the Eagles taking a significant cap hit if they deal him before June 1.

"All the elements remain in place to make it happen, and Brown to the Patriots is still the likely outcome - just not during this week's draft," Schefter added. "Put the trade on hold just for now, but things will soon quickly warm back up. The Eagles remain open to trading Brown, the Patriots remain highly interested in acquiring the star receiver, and conversations are expected to resume shortly on or before June 1, probably culminating in a deal, per league sources."

"The Patriots remain at the forefront of trade talks for Brown," Schefter added. "Another team could always emerge, and there's a lot of time between now and June 1. But as of now, multiple sources say they believe Brown and the Patriots are likely to become a tandem."

This comes as the Eagles begin their offseason workout program on Monday. Brown is not expected to be in attendance with the team "as he awaits clarity on his future," according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Entering his age-30 season, Brown's current contract runs through 2029 with guaranteed money through 2027 according to OverTheCap.com. He is coming off of his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season. In New England, he would slot in at the top of the Patriots' wide receiver depth chart after the team released Stefon Diggs earlier this offseason.

Prior to joining the Eagles Brown was traded by the Tennessee Titans during current Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel's tenure in Tennessee. He eclipsed 1,000 yards in two of his three seasons there.

New England PatriotsPatriots Offseason News
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
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