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The Red Sox are caught in the middle of nowhere

In baseball, there is pitching and there is hitting – and there is the space in between. And the 2026 Red Sox are in the middle of nowhere.

Tony Massarotti

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 19: Starting pitcher Garrett Crochet #35 of the Boston Red Sox throws in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park on April 19, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

In baseball, there is pitching and there is hitting, and there is the space in between. And the 2026 Red Sox are in the middle of nowhere.

Now 21 games into the season and the possessors of an 8-13 record, the Red Sox will face the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park this Patriots Day in the finale of a four-game series. The Sox have dropped 2-of-3 thus far while scoring a grand total of four runs, but the how should concern you as much - or more - than the what.

“Right now the numbers show our DNA, right?” manager Alex Cora told reporters after the latest defeat. “We pitch, we win ... we don’t, we lose.”

Yesterday, the Sox didn't really pitch - and they didn't hit, either.

True facts: the Sox have now played nine games at home (4-5) and 12 games on the road (4-8). They rank 25th in the major leagues in runs scored and 21st in ERA; they are tied with the San Francisco Giants for dead last in the major leagues in home runs (13).

Over the weekend, against Detroit's vaunted 1-2 tandem of Tarik Skubal and Framber Valdez, the Sox went a combined 7-for-42 (a .167 average) with 17 strikeouts. They scored two runs in 12 innings. Sox cleanup hitter Trevor Story - he of the .193 average and .522 OPS - went 1-for-7 with five strikeouts against the two left-handers, including a key whiff with one out and runners at the corners during one of the few Boston threats in the sixth inning on Saturday.

How did this all happen? Well, the Sox began the offseason with a declaration by chief baseball officer that Craig Breslow that they needed to improve the right-handed power in the batting order. When the Sox failed, they suddenly "pivoted" to the philosophy of "run prevention," which is like trying to go vegetarian when you're standing in a butcher shop.

So what do you now have? One foot in and one foot out, as the saying goes, which leaves you vulnerable on both sides. The Sox can't hit and they seemingly can't pitch - at least not consistently - especially now that Crochet is toting a 7.88 ERA and looks like he couldn't even retire, well, Trevor Story.

Yes, the baseball season is a mrathon and it's still early - at least relatively speaking. But the Red Sox' dreaded sample size is getting larger. Perhaps most worrisome of all is that the Red Sox rank 26th in the majros in OPS at Fenway Park, where they have traditionally dominated. There have been few times in their modern history where the Red Sox have been unable to hit (and, thus, score) in their angular home on Jersey Street, and nothing can suck the life out of a fan base (and a team) like baseball twins Punch and Judy.

And if the Sox can't pitch, either?

Well, then they're going exactly where they already stand.

Nowhere.

Boston Red SoxMLB
Tony MassarottiEditor
Tony Massarotti is the co-host of the number 1 afternoon-drive show, Felger & Mazz, on 98.5 The Sports Hub. He is a lifelong Bostonian who has been covering sports in Boston for the last 20 years. Tony worked for the Boston Herald from 1989-2008. He has been twice voted by his peers as the Massachusetts sportswriter of the year (2000, 2008) and has authored five books, including the New York times best-selling memoirs of David Ortiz, entitled “Big Papi.” A graduate of Waltham High School and Tufts University, he lives in the Boston area with his wife, Natalie, and their two sons. Tony is also the host of The Baseball Hour, which airs Monday to Friday 6pm-7pm right before most Red Sox games from April through October. The Baseball Hour offers a full inside look at the Boston Red Sox, the AL East, and all top stories from around the MLB (Major League Baseball).
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