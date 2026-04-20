Robert Kraft reportedly tried to squash Page Six story on Vrabel, Russini

The New York Post's explosive Page Six story on Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini is, at a minimum, a PR problem for all parties involved. So it's not surprising that Vrabel and Patriots owner Robert Kraft have reportedly spent time over the past two weeks doing damage control.

According to a new report Sunday night from In Touch, Kraft "tried to stop" Page Six from publishing their recent report containing photos of Vrabel and Russini at a luxury adult-only resort in Arizona. One source described a crisis management specialist stepping in to do Kraft's bidding in a last-minute attempt to stop the outlet from running the photos.

“Robert Kraft intervened and had his honchos pressure The Post before they published and tried to kill the story,” the source reportedly told In Touch. “The Post gave Vrabel a longer time to respond than what is considered industry norms, and Kraft took advantage of that extended timeframe to put pressure on the reporter and the newspaper. A notorious crisis strategist made the call but was unsuccessful in neutering the story.”

Vrabel is not under investigation from the NFL for potential violations of the league's personal conduct policy, according to a report by ESPN's Ben Strauss last Friday. The same report stated that Vrabel had worked directly with Russini on how to respond to Page Six. Vrabel's only official response to the story reads as such: “These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response.”

Even if it was an innocent time together between Vrabel and Russini--in which the pair were photographed hugging, interlocking their hands, and relaxing in a pool--it's still a bad look for an NFL coach and prominent reporter, both married to different people, to even get that close. So Kraft and the Patriots did their best to stop it from coming to light.

According to ESPN, Vrabel and Russini were themselves given chances to change the tone of the story, or possibly stop it altogether, if they could give sufficient evidence that the trip to Arizona was more like an innocent gathering of friends. It sounds like, by the time Kraft tried to intervene, it was too little, too late.