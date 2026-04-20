Joe Mazzulla named finalist for NBA Coach of the Year

Joe Mazzulla was named a finalist to be the NBA Coach of the Year, an award he lampooned when he was asked about his candidacy earlier this season.

The fourth-year Celtics head coach said the recognition was stupid on March 30, explaining it was about the organization and players as a whole. He claimed his impact was minuscule, giving all of the praise to his coaching staff.

So after he was named as one of the three potential winners — Detroit’s JB Bickerstaff and San Antonio’s Mitch Johnson rounded out the list — for the 2025-26 campaign, Mazzulla offered advice to change the name of the award.

“I would like that to be changed to staff or organization, for sure,” Mazzulla said during his Monday press conference. “If it were Staff of the Year, it's different, if it were Organization of the Year, but at the end of the day, I haven't made one basket all year. Our staff hasn't made a basket. We haven't gotten a block. We haven't ran back on defense. We didn't play in a back-to-back. We didn't have to play hurt. We really haven’t done [expletive]. So if you don't have the guys to be able to put you in position, it doesn't really matter. I’m just grateful. The greatest gift I have is (that) I get to coach a bunch of guys that care about winning and being a part of the culture that we have.”

Mazzulla has one of the strongest cases of any recent coach who won the award. He has guided a team — without its franchise superstar for all but 16 regular-season games — to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics won 56 games, marking their fifth consecutive year of 50 or more wins in a single season.

Jaylen Brown has obviously played a large role in Boston’s impressive mark. He averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists while serving as its vocal leader throughout the campaign. In the Celtics’ first game of the playoffs, they demolished the 76ers to take a 1-0 series lead in the first round.

The NBA has not released an announcement date for the Coach of the Year award. It is currently announcing some of its awards throughout the first week of the opening round of the playoffs. If Mazzulla wins the honor, he would be the first Celtics head coach to earn the nomination since Bill Fitch in 1979-80 and fourth overall in franchise history.

“At the end of the day, we work for the Celtics,” Mazzulla said. “We have the best job in the world. It's bigger than you. This place was around before me and will be around way after me, and I hope they're much better in the future than we are right now. We have great coaches, great players, and then you just have to have a sense of gratitude and a perspective and understanding that you're just a part of something bigger yourself. You do play a small part in that.