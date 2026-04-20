Sports Hub Underground: Bruins suffer historic collapse in Buffalo

Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub discuss the Boston Bruins' Game 1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres in the newest episode of the Sports Hub Underground podcast. They cover what went wrong for the B's in their third-period collapse and what to look for in Game 2 and beyond. Video timestamps are below.

0:45 -- Whether the Bruinstook their foot off the gas or simply ran out of gas in their third-period collapse, there was certainly a lack of gas at some point.

3:14 -- The Bruins had some massive missed opportunities on offense that came back to haunt them.

10:55 -- Ultimately, it was some brutal mistakes by the defense that did the Bruins in.

22:58 -- Marco Sturm's pre-game comments didn't end up giving the Bruins much of a boost in the toughness department.

28:12 -- Tage Thompson took over the third period, and could be emerging as a big-game star for the Sabres.

32:47 -- Looking ahead to Game 2, what can the Bruins fix and where can they stand to play better?

Audio-only version: