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Sports Hub Underground: Bruins suffer historic collapse in Buffalo

The Sports Hub Underground breaks down the Bruins’ Game 1 collapse in Buffalo and what to look for in Game 2.

Matt Dolloff/
Ty Anderson

Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub discuss the Boston Bruins' Game 1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres in the newest episode of the Sports Hub Underground podcast. They cover what went wrong for the B's in their third-period collapse and what to look for in Game 2 and beyond. Video timestamps are below.

0:45 -- Whether the Bruinstook their foot off the gas or simply ran out of gas in their third-period collapse, there was certainly a lack of gas at some point.

3:14 -- The Bruins had some massive missed opportunities on offense that came back to haunt them.

10:55 -- Ultimately, it was some brutal mistakes by the defense that did the Bruins in.

22:58 -- Marco Sturm's pre-game comments didn't end up giving the Bruins much of a boost in the toughness department.

28:12 -- Tage Thompson took over the third period, and could be emerging as a big-game star for the Sabres.

32:47 -- Looking ahead to Game 2, what can the Bruins fix and where can they stand to play better?

Audio-only version:

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Boston BruinsSports Hub Underground
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
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