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Barth’s 2026 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Running backs

The second week of the Felger & Mazz Big Board throws continued on Monday. Things shifted to the offensive side of the ball, with the guys throwing for running backs….

Alex Barth
PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 29: Nicholas Singleton #10 of the Penn State Nittany Lions runs the ball against Jett Elad #9 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the first half at SHI Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 29: Nicholas Singleton #10 of the Penn State Nittany Lions runs the ball against Jett Elad #9 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the first half at SHI Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The second week of the Felger & Mazz Big Board throws continued on Monday. Things shifted to the offensive side of the ball, with the guys throwing for running backs.

Running back could very well be a Day 3 pick for the Patriots. Last season showed how quick depth at the position can evaporate, and the Patriots don't have a clear third back behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson. Adding to the competition with Terrell Jennings, Lan Larison, and Elijah Mitchell would make sense.

However, this is a weaker running back class. That limits the options. The Felger & Mazz Big Board hit on a couple of potential Day 3 options and a projected UDFA. Here's who they got...

Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Nicholas Singleton #10 of the Penn State Nittany Lions runs the ball against the UCLA Bruins during the first quarter at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 04, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)Luke Hales/Getty Images

Singleton had a breakout year in 2024 rushing for 1,099 yards and adding 375 more through the air with 17 total touchdowns. However, he regressed in 2025 coming away with fewer big runs and his yards per carry dropping by a full two yards. When on, he's a downhill runner at 6-foot, 219 pounds. He's currently projected to go early on Day 3.

Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn ImagesMaria Lysaker-Imagn Images

When healthy Moss is a productive downhill runner who does a good job of finishing runs and picking up hidden yards after contact. However he's missed multiple games with lower-body injuries in each of the last three seasons, including a torn ACL and MCL in 2024. If he can stay healthy, he has what it takes to be a rotational back in the NFL. He's currently projected to go mid-Day 3.

Robert Henry Jr., UTSA

Nov 29, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; UTSA Roadrunners running back Robert Henry Jr. (3) runs with the ball against the Army Black Knights during the first half at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn ImagesDanny Wild-Imagn Images

The Junior College Player of the Year in 2022, Henry has been a productive runner for the last three years at UTSA including his first career 1,000-yard season last year. A smaller, shifty back at 5-foot-9, 196 pounds he's tough for tacklers to get a hand on in short spaces. However he hasn't done much as a receiver, which typically helps backs of his size/skillset. He's projected to go late on Day 3.

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Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
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