Barth’s 2026 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Running backs
The second week of the Felger & Mazz Big Board throws continued on Monday. Things shifted to the offensive side of the ball, with the guys throwing for running backs….
The second week of the Felger & Mazz Big Board throws continued on Monday. Things shifted to the offensive side of the ball, with the guys throwing for running backs.
Running back could very well be a Day 3 pick for the Patriots. Last season showed how quick depth at the position can evaporate, and the Patriots don't have a clear third back behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson. Adding to the competition with Terrell Jennings, Lan Larison, and Elijah Mitchell would make sense.
However, this is a weaker running back class. That limits the options. The Felger & Mazz Big Board hit on a couple of potential Day 3 options and a projected UDFA. Here's who they got...
Nicholas Singleton, Penn State
Singleton had a breakout year in 2024 rushing for 1,099 yards and adding 375 more through the air with 17 total touchdowns. However, he regressed in 2025 coming away with fewer big runs and his yards per carry dropping by a full two yards. When on, he's a downhill runner at 6-foot, 219 pounds. He's currently projected to go early on Day 3.
Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M
When healthy Moss is a productive downhill runner who does a good job of finishing runs and picking up hidden yards after contact. However he's missed multiple games with lower-body injuries in each of the last three seasons, including a torn ACL and MCL in 2024. If he can stay healthy, he has what it takes to be a rotational back in the NFL. He's currently projected to go mid-Day 3.
Robert Henry Jr., UTSA
The Junior College Player of the Year in 2022, Henry has been a productive runner for the last three years at UTSA including his first career 1,000-yard season last year. A smaller, shifty back at 5-foot-9, 196 pounds he's tough for tacklers to get a hand on in short spaces. However he hasn't done much as a receiver, which typically helps backs of his size/skillset. He's projected to go late on Day 3.