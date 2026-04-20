Barth’s 2026 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Running backs

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 29: Nicholas Singleton #10 of the Penn State Nittany Lions runs the ball against Jett Elad #9 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the first half at SHI Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The second week of the Felger & Mazz Big Board throws continued on Monday. Things shifted to the offensive side of the ball, with the guys throwing for running backs.

Running back could very well be a Day 3 pick for the Patriots. Last season showed how quick depth at the position can evaporate, and the Patriots don't have a clear third back behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson. Adding to the competition with Terrell Jennings, Lan Larison, and Elijah Mitchell would make sense.

However, this is a weaker running back class. That limits the options. The Felger & Mazz Big Board hit on a couple of potential Day 3 options and a projected UDFA. Here's who they got...

Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Luke Hales/Getty Images

Singleton had a breakout year in 2024 rushing for 1,099 yards and adding 375 more through the air with 17 total touchdowns. However, he regressed in 2025 coming away with fewer big runs and his yards per carry dropping by a full two yards. When on, he's a downhill runner at 6-foot, 219 pounds. He's currently projected to go early on Day 3.

Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

When healthy Moss is a productive downhill runner who does a good job of finishing runs and picking up hidden yards after contact. However he's missed multiple games with lower-body injuries in each of the last three seasons, including a torn ACL and MCL in 2024. If he can stay healthy, he has what it takes to be a rotational back in the NFL. He's currently projected to go mid-Day 3.

Robert Henry Jr., UTSA

Danny Wild-Imagn Images