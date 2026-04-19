Jayson Tatum leads Celtics in Game 1 beatdown against 76ers

Apr 19, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket between Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) and center Andre Drummond (1) in the second half during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

BOSTON — When Jayson Tatum returned from his Achilles injury in March, his play did not indicate he was returning after a 10-month absence due to injury. His near triple-double performance closely resembled how he played before his injury.

That was the first of what became many strong outings for Tatum, whose stellar performance continued to increase the Celtics’ playoff trajectory. In the 62 games without Tatum, Jaylen Brown and company marched through the Eastern Conference to the No. 2 seed. But if the franchise were to ascend as legit title contenders, it would need Tatum to return to his pre-injury form.

Tatum aced his first postseason test.

As the Celtics pulverized the 76ers in a 123-91 victory, Tatum posted 25 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists to remind a nationally televised audience how lethal the Celtics can be when they are at full strength.

It was a welcome homecoming for his teammates.

“I played three (playoff) games last year without you,” Derrick White said while wearing a microphone on ESPN’s broadcast. “I didn’t like that.”

“Don’t get used to that,” Tatum said. “I’m back.”

During his six-week ramp-up period, Tatum started on a minutes restriction that limited him to 27 minutes. He worked up to playing 39 and 40 minutes in his final two games, excelling without any time restriction. Despite sitting in the Celtics final two regular-season contests, Tatum was on the floor for the entire first 12 minutes. He posted 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the first quarter, greatly contributing to a 15-point lead for the Celtics.

Within the first two minutes of the game, Tatum forced a double team when Neemias Queta set a screen near the wing. Tatum quickly slung a one-handed pass between two defenders to Queta, who cut toward the free throw line and elevated for an emphatic slam.

Later in the first quarter, Tatum used a screen from Nikola Vucevic to find an open Sam Hauser at the 3-point line. Hauser cashed in, giving the Celtics an early four-point lead. Tatum either scored or assisted on 19 of the Celtics’ 33 first-quarter points.

“He just gave the game what it needed,” Joe Mazzulla said. “He was seen in aggressive pick-and-roll coverage. With that, you've got to make the right play for yourself and others. I thought he did a great job of that, gave the game what it needed. We've got to continue to do that.”

By halftime, Tatum had scored 21 of his 25 total points. While he cooled off in the third quarter, Jaylen Brown picked up the Celtics’ offensive production, recording 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Like Tatum in the first quarter, he played the entire third quarter.

Brown finished with a game-high 26 points, four rebounds and three assists. It was the 50th time Tatum and Brown each scored at least 20 points in the same postseason game, the second most by a Celtics duo behind Larry Bird and Kevin McHale, per ESPN.

Postseason experience has been copious for Brown and Tatum since they entered the league, as the Celtics have made the playoffs in every season since they drafted Brown in 2016. The duo reached its highest point when it won the NBA Finals in 2024, marking the end of a 16-year title drought in Boston.

Tatum and Brown have appeared in 121 and 135 playoff games, respectively, since 2017. It is a staggering amount compared with the rest of the league, which includes 28 of the 30 franchises playing less than 100 postseason games over the same period, according to NBC Sports Boston.

“You never want to take things for granted,” Tatum said postgame on ESPN, “and just have another opportunity to share the court with him and my other teammates and compete for something bigger than ourselves, couldn't be happier.”

Tatum revealed in his postgame press conference that the reality of playing in the postseason occurred when he was assigned to the Maine Celtics, the organization’s G-League team. He participated in a 5-on-5 scrimmage for the first time since his Achilles injury, a major milestone in his rehabilitation process.

Less than a month later, Tatum returned to the floor.

“It's an incredible feeling,” Tatum said. “Not too long ago, I wasn't even sure if I was going to be able to play this season, let alone get an opportunity to play in the playoffs. Today was probably the most excited, relaxed and grateful I've been about my nine years of being in the playoffs. I'm just super happy to be able to be out here and play.”

In 16 regular-season games, Tatum averaged 21.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Even with an extremely small sample size, the potential for Tatum to excel in the postseason emerged throughout the final month of the year.

Now his results are showing while he is pursuing Banner No. 19.