Celtics obliterate 76ers in Game 1 of first-round series

Apr 19, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives to the basket past Boston Celtics center Nikola Vucevic (4) in the first half during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

BOSTON — Midway through the first quarter, the Celtics swarmed Paul George inside the paint. With no open lane to the rim, George attempted to get the ball to the wing. Someone stood in his way.

Derrick White snagged the ball out of the passing lane before he threw it ahead to Jayson Tatum in transition, resulting in a tightly-contested layup on the Celtics’ offensive end.

It was only one play of the numerous examples Boston turned to its defense to spark its high-octane offensive machine. It was enough for the Celtics to pulverize the 76ers in a 123-91 win in their opening game of the NBA playoffs, yielding a 1-0 series lead.

If anyone had questions about Tatum’s health after his six-week ramp-up period, he quickly quelled those concerns in the first quarter. He played all 12 minutes, posting 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists while making five of his seven field goals.

Tatum’s efficient performance was a small part of an effective first quarter for the Celtics, who nailed 14 of their 25 shots to give them a 15-point lead — one they never conceded — after the opening 12 minutes. The franchise superstar finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, his 11th double-double of the season.

Jaylen Brown took over in the third quarter, scoring 16 of his 26 points while making seven of his nine attempts. Perhaps his best play was when he jumped a passing lane for a half-court steal. He passed the ball around the 3-point arc before it returned to him, drilling a 3-pointer.

Following Brown’s shot from deep, the Celtics got a defensive stop before repeating the same play on their next possession. This time, the ball found an open Nikola Vucevic for a 3-pointer.

The Celtics led by 21 points after the sequence, another token of turning a stifling defensive effort into easy offensive chances. They forced 15 turnovers, resulting in 22 points off turnovers.