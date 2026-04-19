6 thoughts on Bruins-Sabres first-round showdown

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 30: Bowen Byram #4 of the Buffalo Sabres and Nikita Zadorov #91 of the Boston Bruins argue from the benches during the second period at TD Garden on October 30, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The reaction outside of Boston to Bruins head coach Marco Sturm saying that the Bruins were bigger, stronger, and by all means tougher than the Sabres may have been peak goofiness. Even by our 2026, peeing-our-pants-for-fun standards.

As much as it may pain our friends in Buffalo, nothing Sturm said was a lie. Or even close to a lie. While those in Buffalo raced to measure and weigh every player on the Sabres as if to say, "See! He's actually big!" Sturm simply stuck to the same messaging that he has all season. Again and again, when things have gotten tough for the Bruins, Sturm has hung his hat on the Bruins' toughness as a go-to win.

It is and has been their calling card all year long. Flat? Throw a hit. Need some juice? Start a fight. Need to bridge a talent gap? Wear the opposition down so that their tank is on empty in the third period and then strike and take a game over.

Only five teams landed more hits than the Bruins during the regular season. And among the current field of 16 playoff teams, only the Senators and Flyers threw more hits than Boston. Bruins president Cam Neely came into the year demanding more "piss and vinegar" out of the B's, and they've delivered on that promise (or threat).

"I know a lot of teams, they’re afraid of us," Sturm said ahead of this showdown. "I can tell, you can see it, you can hear it. And that’s what we have to do in Buffalo."

But can the Bruins get to that game? It's no secret that the Sabres want to play a go-go-go kind of game. Pond hockey, river hockey, call it what you want. It was certainly effective for the Sabres over the final four months of the season, obviously. And there's no denying that they could run the Bruins out of the building if the game is dictated by their preference to play this series on their terms. With all that in mind, though, there is a window here for the Bruins when we look under the hood.

45 NHL defensemen played at least 1,400 five-on-five minutes this year. And of that group of 45, all four Buffalo defensemen on this list were featured in the top 20 when it came to hits taken per 60. Mattias Samuelsson took the seventh-most (6.48), Bowen Byram (5.68) was 14th, Rasmus Dahlin (5.14) was 19th, and the 20th spot was occupied by Owen Power (5.09). The Canadiens were the only other team to have multiple defensemen in the top 20 here, and they had just two. Buffalo has four.

The sheer number of hits only goes up this time of year, and if those rates continue, that could be a downright annoying experience for the Sabres. I mean, let's be honest, would anybody really want to deal with Mark Kastelic and Tanner Jeannot bearing down on them for seven straight games? Sounds like hell, to be honest.

But that's the name of the game for the Bruins. They want to muddy things up. They want to slow things down. And at the risk of sounding barbaric, they want to see if they can land enough body blows on the Sabres to simply take them out.

"I know they want to out-skate us and a lot of different things," Sturm said of the Sabres. "But it should be a fun experience and a fun series.”

Especially if they can make it more street fight than pond hockey.

Can Bruins second line keep it rolling?

Mar 29, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Bruins center Pavel Zacha (18) carries the puck against the Boston Bruins during the first period at Nationwide Arena. (Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images)

The Bruins have gotten way more than anybody could've ever predicted out of their second line of Viktor Arvidsson, Casey Mittelstadt, and Pavel Zacha this season. But this is where it gets real for this line, and dare I say there's significant pressure on this group as they begin what they hope is a similarly fruitful postseason run?

Not that he was ever really on the block (especially because he had full trade protection), but the Bruins chose not to sell high on Arvidsson at the deadline because they felt that he was a big part of what they've done. With 25 goals and 54 points in 69 games this season, they were completely correct in that. But that takes a hit if Arvidsson has a quiet postseason and walks as a free agent this summer.

Zacha, meanwhile, is still looking for what you would consider a strong postseason.

Through 25 career playoff games, Zacha has just one goal (came in Game 25) and 12 points. This will be his fourth postseason, though, so perhaps now more than ever Zacha knows what to expect from springtime hockey and what it takes to be productive. And with the 29-year-old entering the final year of his contract and extension eligible this July, the Bruins would probably love a strong playoff showing before they decide to give him what projects to be a sizable raise.

And can Mittelstadt make this a revenge series for himself and the Bruins? This will be the second postseason appearance for the former Sabres first-round pick (eighth overall in 2017), and Mittelstadt actually shined in his lost playoff run, with three goals and nine points in 11 games for the Avalanche back in 2024.

Buffalo's penalty kill dangerous as ever

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 21: Ryan McLeod #71, Peyton Krebs #19, Owen Power #25 of the Sabres react against the Devils at Prudential Center on December 21, 2025. (Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Doing a crash-course, deep dive and watching the last month of Sabres hockey earlier this week, if there's one thing beyond the obvious that should scare the Bruins in this series, it's Buffalo's penalty kill. This is an aggressive unit and they can force you into some downright damaging mistakes. Especially up top.

The pressure for the Bruins is going to come with making decisive passes and decisions with the puck. You almost have to know what you're doing next before the puck even hits your blade. That obviously begins with Charlie McAvoy running the top unit, but should extend to Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak on the flanks. The flanks may be the most important part of this power play, really, as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's size (6-foot-5) is going to snuff out a large chunk of down-low plays.

The Sabres come into the playoffs with the fourth-best penalty kill during the regular season, and with 11 shorthanded goals (second-most in the NHL).

In goal, experience favors Bruins in major way

Apr 2, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) looks on against the Florida Panthers during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena.

This is why the Bruins pay Jeremy Swayman top of the market money. And at the risk of sounding incredibly naive here, Swayman has to be the reason why the Black and Gold win this series if they are to, y'know, win this series.

And it should be why the Bruins win this series if they do.

The last time Swayman was in this spot, he posted a .933 save percentage in 12 games for the Bruins. He was by all means the only reason why the Bruins made it out of the first round, and the only reason the second-round showdown with the Panthers was not a four-game sweep. Hell, give him a couple more goals and there's a non-zero percent chance that the Bruins pull off the upset and stun the Panthers.

Luukkonen? This is all new to him. In fact, this will actually be the first time that Luukkonen has been in playoff play of any sort since his days in the OHL in 2019.

The Bruins were also one of the only teams to get to Luukkonen after the Olympic break, with four goals on 31 shots in an overtime win over Buffalo in late March.

Swayman, meanwhile, stopped 21 of 22 in a win in his lone 2025-26 appearance against the Sabres, and comes into this series with a 4-1-1 record and .918 save percentage in six career games against Buffalo. That .918 save percentage is his fifth-best save percentage against any opponent he’s faced at least six times.

What kind of lift can Bruins' Hagens bring?

Apr 14, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins forward James Hagens (44) gets set for a face-off during the second period against the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden. (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

Barring a last-minute curveball or illness, the Bruins are going to go with James Hagens as their third-line left wing for the start of this series with the Sabres.

"It’s just the last two games, he’s given me a lot of excitement," Sturm said late last week. "I was not sure where he was at with this level. But he did a pretty job with the puck, managing the puck, playing without the puck, never got in trouble.”

Expected to play on a line with Fraser Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov, this Sabres defense might just be the perfect matchup for Hagens to debut against this time of year opposed to a more rugged, bashing kind of blue line.

Now, what a good playoff run for the 19-year-old Hagens looks like remains an unknown. That said, one has to be excited about what Hagens could bring to the Boston power play, as that where's his vision and hockey IQ could provide a much-needed lift to a man advantage that's been far too predictable at times this year.

And that potential is ultimately is why he's getting a nod over guys like Alex Steeves and Mikey Eyssimont for the start of this series.

'Next-best scorer' could determine series

Oct 30, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the third period against the Bruins at TD Garden. (Bob DeChiara/Imagn Images)

We know about Tage Thompson and we know about Rasmus Dahlin. But there's no denying that Alex Tuch is another player to watch in this series. Tuch is the kind of player who may make you hold your breath whenever he has the puck, too.

A constant bright spot for Buffalo’s squad over the last half decade, Tuch is coming into the playoffs on the heels of a 33-goal, 66-point campaign. And Tuch is Buffalo’s most impactful playoff threat, with 19 goals and 33 points in 66 playoff games with Vegas from 2018 through 2021. He's been dying to get back to this stage.

And Tuch has also torched the Bruins in his career, with seven goals and 14 points in 19 career showdowns with the Black and Gold.

He's the next-best option behind Thompson for the Sabres.

That guy for the Bruins? Morgan Geekie. Now, normally one shouldn't care about a end-of-year hot streak. But for a guy like Geekie, who had five goals over the four games of the regular season after going 17 straight without a goal, it matters. If Geekie is going nuclear again, that's absolutely fantastic news for the Bruins.