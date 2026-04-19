3 Stars: Tage Thompson shocks Bruins with third-period takeover in Game 1

Apr 19, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) celebrates his second goal of the game with teammates during the third period against the Boston Bruins in game one of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

Bruins head coach Marco Sturm had a front-row view of his team going historic with their third-period in a Game 1 loss to the Sabres on Sunday night.

But the first-year bench boss didn't think it was what Buffalo did as much as it was what his team did not do in a third period that saw the Bruins repeatedly trip over themselves and hand the game to the Sabres on a silver platter.

“It was us," Sturm said of his team's collapse. "We just didn’t protect [the slot].”

The loss actually marked the first time that the Bruins have gone down 0-1 in a series since the club's 2022 first-round series with the Hurricanes.

“I thought we were in the perfect spot. We were exactly where we wanted to play, being in that position with five or six minutes left in the game," said Sturm. "We made pretty much two mistakes to let them tie up the game, and with the crowd behind them, they got some life and all of a sudden the game is done.”

Here's a look at the 985TheSportsHub.com 3 Stars of the game...

3rd Star: Elias Lindholm

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - APRIL 19: Ryan McLeod of the Sabres lines up for a faceoff against Elias Lindholm of the Bruins in Game 1 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. (Photo by Joe Hrycych/Getty Images)

When the Bruins first signed Elias Lindholm, they were quick to note his success as a playoff performer with the Canucks. Lindholm, meanwhile, was quick to note his desire to play meaningful playoff hockey in Boston. Sunday night was our first look at Lindholm playing playoff hockey in a Bruins sweater, and he actually looked the part.

Deployed for 19:18 of action, Lindholm scored a goal and threw four hits, and won 50 percent of his draws, for the Bruins despite the losing effort.

One thing you really liked about Lindholm in this game? His willingness to play an uglier game. It felt like Lindholm was emotionally engaged, and willing to get into the mud for some post-whistle scrums and jawing with the opposition.

2nd Star: Mattias Samuelsson

Apr 19, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (23) celebrates his goal with teammates during the third period against the Boston Bruins in Game 1. (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

It's no secret that the Bruins are going to need to keep their head on a swivel whenever Rasmus Dahlin is out there. But Dahlin's pairing partner, Mattias Samuelsson, can be an equally dangerous threat if given time and space, as the Bruins learned on what was the (real) game-winning goal in this one.

Samuelsson also led the way for the Sabres on the physicality front, with nine hits, and set the tone early with a hit on the Bruins' Marat Khusnutdinov.

It's been just 60 minutes, and things can always change by this time late Tuesday night. But it does feel like Samuelsson may have to become the No. 1 target for the Bruins when it comes to slowing down the Sabres' play from the backend.

1st Star: Tage Thompson

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - APRIL 19: Tage Thompson #72 of the Sabres tries to deflect the puck against Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Bruins in Game 1 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. (Joe Hrycych/Getty Images)

The Bruins did what they could to slow down the Sabres' Tage Thompson through two periods of play on Sunday night. But you just had this feeling that all it would take was one for the 6-foot-7 forward to get going. And, unfortunately for the Bruins, that turned out to be true as it was Thompson who went back-to-back to get the Sabres on the board and in the driver's seat in the third period of this victory.