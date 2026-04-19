Bruins make goalie recall ahead of Game 1 vs. Sabres

Feb 14, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Bruins logo during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Boston Bruins at American Airlines Center.

The Bruins are bringing a third goaltender with them to Buffalo, with AHL rookie Simon Zajicek formally recalled by the club Saturday evening.

The expectation is that Zajicek will serve as the club's emergency backup and practice goaltender during the first two games of Boston's first-round series with the Sabres, which gets underway with a 7:30 p.m. head-to-head Sunday night.

In his first year of North American pro, the 24-year-old has posted a 14-6-1 record, along with a .915 save percentage and 2.44 goals against average, in 21 AHL games.

As noted, this is a mere formality this time of year. And it's something that by all means every road playoff team did either yesterday or today to make sure they're prepared in the event of an emergency. The only 'surprising' part of it is that the Bruins went without Zajicek over Michael DiPietro, though that likely comes back to the fact that DiPietro is Providence's No. 1 goalie and someone whose value is in playing games for the P-Bruins more than being the emergency backup in Boston.

The Bruins come into this series with the first-round fate depending on what version of Jeremy Swayman they get in this showdown with the upstart Sabres.

One of the best goaltenders in hockey this season, Swayman did go through a mini-slump of sorts before he ended his regular season with a 21-save shutout over the Devils. Swayman stopped 21 of 22 in a win in his lone 2025-26 appearance against the Sabres, and comes into this series with a 4-1-1 record and .918 save percentage in six career games against Buffalo. That .918 save percentage is his fifth-best save percentage against any foe he’s faced at least six times in his NHL career, too.

Swayman was also nails the last time he was in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with a .933 save percentage in a 12-game run as Boston's starter in 2024.

At the other end of the rink, the Sabres will hope that Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen can build off what was a strong end to his season. Upon the return from the Olympic break, 'UPL' went 11-2-1 with a .920 save percentage, though it's worth mentioning that one of those three losses came against the B's, as Boston tagged the 6-foot-5 netminder for four goals on 31 shots in an overtime win at KeyBank Center.