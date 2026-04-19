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Bruins blow late 2-goal lead in stunning Game 1 collapse to Sabres

The Bruins were eight minutes away from a big road win, before the Sabres stormed back with four unanswered goals in the third period for a stunning comeback.

Matt Dolloff
BUFFALO, NEW YORK - APRIL 19: Tage Thompson #72 of the Buffalo Sabres celebrates his first goal during the third period in Game One of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center on April 19, 2026 in Buffalo, New York. Buffalo won, 4-3.(Photo by Joe Hrycych/Getty Images)
Joe Hrycych/Getty Images

Marco Sturm's Boston Bruins appeared to be off to a promising start to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, before things quickly fell apart for them in Buffalo.

The Sabres are off to a 1-0 lead in their first-round matchup against the Bruins, scoring four times in a span of 6:46 to take a 4-2 win at KeyBank Arena on Sunday night. Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman stopped the first 32 shots of the night from the Sabres, before the floodgates opened in the third period. The Bruins quickly blew a 2-0 lead off two straight goals by Sabres star Tage Thompson, then defenseman Mattias Samuelsson blasted home the eventual game-winner from the point. According to OptaSTATS on X, the Sabres became the first team in NHL postseason history to win after trailing by 2-0 or worse with under eight minutes to go in regulation.

The Sabres were able to generate early opportunities, grabbing four of the first five shots on goal. The first bit of chippiness game after Samuelsson delivered a hit near the head of Bruins forward Marat Khusnutdinov, which eventually led to a post-whistle scrum.

Despite some early false alarms from Buffalo, it was Boston that drew first blood in this one. Geekie stayed hot and took advantage of some puck luck, as the original shot attempt off the rush was blocked and the puck trickled to him in the high slot. Geekie wasted no time, ripping a one-timer past Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead.

The Sabres initially thought they had the tying goal on a power play, whacking at a loose puck by Swayman's pads, but the officials called a stoppage of play before the puck crossed the goal line. The Bruins ended up killing the penalty and escaping the first period with the one-goal advantage, despite being outshot 14-9.

Buffalo held Boston to just four shots on goal in the second period, but Swayman was there to stop all 13 shots coming his way. As a result, the Bruins again made it through a full period without allowing a goal.

And the B's made the Sabres pay for failing to capitalize on any of their opportunities through 40 minutes. Less than two minutes into the third period, Elias Lindholm finished a rebound chance from the slot for his first playoff goal as a Bruin, and his first since 2024 with the Vancouver Canucks.

The Sabres finally got on the board with 7:58 left in regulation, as Thompson picked Charlie McAvoy's pocket behind the net and tucked in a quick backhand to cut the deficit in half at 2-1. And that turned out to be the beginning of the unraveling.

Less than four minutes later, Thompson struck again for the equalizer. This time, he and linemate Alex Tuch combined to outmuscle the Bruins' Andrew Peeke, and Thompson finished from point-blank range in front of Swayman for his second of the night, tying it 2-2. Swayman appeared to be screened in front as Samuelsson's shot snuck by him for the go-ahead score.

The Bruins will be left to figure out what went wrong in the final eight minutes of the game, after they'd managed to survive so long without letting the Sabres break through.

2026 Bruins PlayoffsBoston Bruinsbuffalo sabres
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
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