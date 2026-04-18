Mike Vrabel reportedly not being investigated for conduct violation

Mike Vrabel has come under public scrutiny after photos surfaced of him at an adult-only resort with NFL reporter Dianna Russini, but the Patriots head coach is not yet facing the same scrutiny within the league.

According to a new inside report by ESPN's Ben Strauss, Vrabel is not being investigated for potential violations of the NFL personal conduct policy, which requires all league players, coaches and executives to avoid "conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence in the National Football League." The report mainly details the fallout from the New York Post's recent Page Six report showing Vrabel and Russini at the Ambiente in Sedona, Arizona, which describes itself as an "adult-only resort" and promises a luxury experience, if you're fortuante enough to secure one of its "coveted" bookings.

According to Strauss, Russini first heard of the Page Six story when a New York Post reporter approached her at her home to discuss. She was soon "on the phone with a crisis communications expert strategizing how to respond to the story." Vrabel and executives from The Athletic eventually joined Russini as they "scrambled to respond" to the report after it came out Tuesday, April 7, two days after the Post reporter first contacted Russini.

Russini also reportedly "coordinated" with Vrabel directly on how to respond to the story. They both offered forceful denials. Vrabel's statement to the Post read, "These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response.”

One week after the publishing of the Post story, Russini resigned from The Athletic, posting her resignation letter publicly. She didn't change her story as far as the photos with Vrabel, instead decrying a "media frenzy" that was "unmoored from the facts" as to what exactly was going on between her and Vrabel at the resort.

Vrabel has yet to speak publicly on the matter. Recent reports indicated that he was expected to meet with media around the time of the 2026 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday night. His next official media availability, as released by Patriots PR last week, is on May 27, the first day of Pats OTAs. The team expects two players to speak with reporters Tuesday, April 21, after the team takes part in the first phase of their offseason workouts.

It wouldn't be surprising if Vrabel releases some sort of statement, or a prominent reporter relays similar information, before any Patriots players or draft picks have to face reporters. The story isn't going away, and it wouldn't be fair for Vrabel or the organization to let it hang over the players--and especially the new draft picks--as the biggest topic of the week.

As for Vrabel and the league, it may raise eyebrows that his apparent closeness with a top NFL reporter wouldn't be subject to any internal investigations for possible violations of the personal conduct policy. Theories have emerged about possible tampering issues, as it relates to the very public trade rumors between the Pats and Eagles on receiver A.J. Brown, which Russini has contributed to in recent months. But it would take some sort of investigation to even uncover any information connected to such conduct, let alone prove anything. More than anything else, it feels like a can that the league doesn't want to open.