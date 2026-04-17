UFC Winnipeg Preview: Gilbert Burns vs Mike Malott predictions and picks

A week removed from one of the wildest cards of the year, the UFC is headed to Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada for the first time since 2017.

The UFC is pitting its top Canadian prospect, Mike Malott, against combat veteran and former title contender Gilbert Burns, in a welterweight bout to top Saturday's main card at Canada Life Centre.

Gilbert Burns

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Let's start with Burns. He made his UFC debut back in 2014 and spent a good portion of his early career fighting at lightweight. After moving up to 170 pounds, he rode a four-fight win streak to a title match with then champion Kamaru Usman. He would end up losing to Usman by knockout.

"Durinho" is currently the No. 11-ranked welterweight in the UFC. He is also a third-degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and a world-class grappler. To some casual MMA fans, he is likely most famous for giving former divisional boogeyman and current middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev the fight of his life in 2021.

Post-Chimaev fight, Burns hasn't been able to gain tangible traction in the division. Following back-to-back wins over fellow veterans Neil Magny and Jorge Masvidal, he has lost four consecutive fights. His most recent loss was a violent knockout at the hands of prospect Michael Morales last May.

The devestating KO loss gave Burns a concussion and had him questioning if fighting was still for him.

But after taking some time to recover and welcome his third son Gabriel into the world, the almost 40-year-old Gilbert Burns is ready to remind fans and fighters alike that he is not done yet.

Mike Malott

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The UFC has dubbed "Proper" Mike Malott as its "scariest" Canadian prospect. And while the term "prospect" is a bit of a stretch for the 34-year-old fighter, I'll accept the use of the word scary.

Like most young Canadians, Mike gave hockey a spin before realizing he wasn't very good at it. It is worth noting that he is the older brother of L.A. Kings forward Jeff Malott...but don't tell Felger I'm talking about Western Conference Hockey.

Following a run on the regionals, Mike Malott became a striking coach for Team Alpha Male and cornered notable UFC fighters like Uriah Faber and Cody Garbrandt.

Malott made his promotional debut on "Dana White's Contender Series" (a show where regional fighters get a chance to fight for an entry level contract) in 2021, following a 31-second submission win.

Malott made his main roster debut on the same card as the aforementioned Burns-Chimaev bout and he has been an entertaining fighter to watch ever since.

The Ontario native holds a 6-1 record within the UFC with his lone blemish being a puzzling third round loss to Magny in 2024.

Malott likely represents Canada's best chance at UFC gold since Georges St-Pierre held the welterweight title last in 2017.

How will this fight go?

To begin, Malott is a sizeable betting favorite over the older Burns. Sharp books like BetOnline and Pinnacle have Malott around the -275 to -300 range on the money line, as of Friday. I would agree with those numbers.

Malott holds advantages in age, height (6-foot-1 to Burns' 5-foot-10), and he has a two-inch reach advantage.

Burns, meanwhile, holds a distinct advantage in experience. He has almost as many UFC wins (15) as Malott has pro fights (16) to his name. Plus, Gil has gone the distance in several five round fights whereas this will be Malott's first at this level.

But with fight experience comes fight mileage and that is my biggest concern for Durinho on Saturday at UFC Winnipeg. Guys don't get durable as they get older and Burns turns 40 in July. During his four fight losing streak, he absorbed 362 significant strikes and was KO'd in two of those bouts. And that Morales KO? Woof.

Malott's lone loss inside the distance looks very different. For reasons I still don't really understand, Malott melted in the closing seconds of his fight with Neil Magny. A fight, by the way, that Malott had basically dominated until the final 50 seconds.

The Magny hiccup withstanding, Malott has finished four of his seven UFC bouts inside the distance.

On a normal Saturday, "Proper" Mike Malott will use soild footwork to set up diverse striking combinations. If he gets taken down, he works hard to get back to his feet. And if he grapples, he tends to body lock and go for leg trips instead of single or double leg takedowns.

Malott will likely live in a southpaw stance to counter the orthodox Burns though Malott is able to switch. While I wish Malott would utilize more kicks to the body, his hands are fight enders. His left hook is so pretty that you would want to bring it home and introduce it to your parents.

Final Prediction

While I don't see Malott eagerly rolling with a 3rd degree BJJ black belt, I don't worry about him being outmatched on the ground since the Canadian holds a BJJ black belt of his own. And if Burns tries to make this a striking contest, I give Malott the advantage.

The consensus pick going into UFC Winnipeg seems to be Malott by knockout (-110), and while I do like that angle, my mind is telling me something else.

Malott will work for submission finishes. He finished Yohan Lainesse with an arm triangle and he jumped a guillotine choke after dropping Adam Fugitt. Burns has never been submitted in 31 fights. But if Burns exposes his neck, Malott is capable of taking it.

Malott by submission (+650).

Or for a safer bet, Malott by KO/TKO (-110).

Of course, just choose one.