PREVIEW: Revolution host Columbus Crew on Saturday night

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (April 17, 2026) – The New England Revolution (3-3-0; 9 pts.) return to MLS action on Saturday night, hosting the Columbus Crew (1-3-3; 6 pts.) for a 7:30 p.m. EST kickoff at Gillette Stadium. Saturday's match between the MLS original clubs is available to watch on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub. Tune into Rumba 97.7 for Spanish commentary, or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese.

New England enters Saturday's match looking to win its first four home matches of the season for just the third time in club history (2005, 2021). The Revolution, closing a three-game homestand this weekend, claimed a 1-0 triumph over D.C. United last Saturday for the club's second straight shutout. The Revolution remain one of five MLS teams still unbeaten at home in 2026. Including Saturday's contest, New England will play five of its eight games at home before the MLS season pauses for the FIFA World Cup.

Through the first three matches in Foxborough, New England has outscored opponents by a 10-1 margin on its home field. Dating back to last season, the Revolution are unbeaten in six straight home games (4-0-2). Overall, the Revolution's 12 goals through six games mark the club’s second-highest total at this stage of a season. New England is leading MLS in both shooting efficiency and accuracy, scoring on 21 percent of shot attempts while putting 46% of shots on target.

Columbus travels to Foxborough following a 1-1 draw with Orlando City SC on Sunday, with Uruguayan forward Diego Rossi accounting for the Crew's scoring. New England will face a short-handed Columbus attack, as striker Wessam Abou Ali was recently ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 season with a knee injury. The Crew, led by first-year manager Henrik Rydstrom, own a 1-2-1 road record this season.

Both clubs were active midweek as they each advanced in the U.S. Open Cup. New England punched its ticket to the Round of 16 after playing Rhode Island FC to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday, collecting a 3-1 win in the penalty shootout. Forward Diego Fagundez scored the Revolution’s lone goal, his first tally for New England since 2020. Meanwhile, Columbus blanked the Richmond Kickers, 3-0, behind two goals from French midfielder Hugo Picard.

New England boasts one of the league's most balanced attacks with nine different goal scorers through six games, tied for second most in MLS. Midfielder Alhassan Yusuf netted the game-winning goal in last weekend’s victory to earn an MLS Team of the Matchday selection. The Nigerian international has found his footing with two goals over his last four games, tied with Peyton Miller and Brayan Ceballos for the team lead. Ceballos is tied for the MLS lead in goals scored among defenders, while Miller has tallied twice in the last three games.

Forward Dor Turgeman and defender Will Sands provided the service on Yusuf's game-winning goal last weekend. Turgeman has accumulated seven goal contributions in under 700 career MLS minutes played since joining New England last September. The Israeli international has found the scoresheet in four of his first five games played at Gillette Stadium. Winger Luca Langoni has also started the 2026 campaign on a high note, featuring on the scoresheet in three of the last four matches. The Argentine’s career-best five helpers rank tied for second leaguewide.