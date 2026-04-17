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NHL announces full schedule for Bruins-Sabres series

Here is the full schedule for the first-round showdown between the Bruins and Sabres beginning this Sunday.

Ty Anderson
Mar 25, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Boston Bruins center Casey Mittelstadt (11) celebrates his goal with teammates during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

Mar 25, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Boston Bruins center Casey Mittelstadt (11) celebrates his goal with teammates during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

The Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres finally have a complete schedule for their first-round showdown. The NHL had already confirmed a Sunday start date for the series, but confirmation of the rest of the dates and times (for the first four games, anyway) for the first playoff showdown between the sides in 16 years came following the conclusion of the final game of the NHL regular season late Thursday night.

Game 1: Sunday, Apr. 19 (7:30 p.m., KeyBank Center)

Game 2: Tuesday, Apr. 21 (7:30 p.m., KeyBank Center)

Game 3: Thursday, Apr. 23 (7:00 p.m., TD Garden)

Game 4: Sunday, Apr. 26 (2:00 p.m., TD Garden)

Game 5: Tuesday, Apr. 28 (TBD, KeyBank Center)*

Game 6: Thursday, Apr. 30 (TBD, TD Garden)*

Game 7: Sunday, May 3 (TBD, KeyBank Center)*

*If necessary

All Bruins playoff games can be heard on 98.5 The Sports Hub, the official radio home of the Boston Bruins, and on the 98.5 The Sports Hub app, with Bob Beers and Ryan Johnston on the call.

2026 Bruins PlayoffsBoston Bruins
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
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