NHL announces full schedule for Bruins-Sabres series
Here is the full schedule for the first-round showdown between the Bruins and Sabres beginning this Sunday.
The Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres finally have a complete schedule for their first-round showdown. The NHL had already confirmed a Sunday start date for the series, but confirmation of the rest of the dates and times (for the first four games, anyway) for the first playoff showdown between the sides in 16 years came following the conclusion of the final game of the NHL regular season late Thursday night.
Game 1: Sunday, Apr. 19 (7:30 p.m., KeyBank Center)
Game 2: Tuesday, Apr. 21 (7:30 p.m., KeyBank Center)
Game 3: Thursday, Apr. 23 (7:00 p.m., TD Garden)
Game 4: Sunday, Apr. 26 (2:00 p.m., TD Garden)
Game 5: Tuesday, Apr. 28 (TBD, KeyBank Center)*
Game 6: Thursday, Apr. 30 (TBD, TD Garden)*
Game 7: Sunday, May 3 (TBD, KeyBank Center)*
*If necessary
All Bruins playoff games can be heard on 98.5 The Sports Hub, the official radio home of the Boston Bruins, and on the 98.5 The Sports Hub app, with Bob Beers and Ryan Johnston on the call.