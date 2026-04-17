Barth’s 2026 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Specialists

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 28: Brett Thorson #92 of the Georgia Bulldogs punts against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

To close out the first week of the 2026 Felger & Mazz Big Board, the guys threw for specialists on Friday. After hitting on kicker Andy Borregales last year, could the board make it two specialists in a row?

Given Borregales' success as a rookie, another kicker seems unlikely. Punter on the other hand does feel in play, with Bryce Baringer coming off of a down season and entering a contract year.

Did F&M find his replacement? Here's who they hit...

P Brett Thorson, Georgia

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The latest punter in the Australian pipeline, Thorson is the consensus top punter in the draft and might be the top specialist between kickers and punters. Thorson's 43.4 net yards per punt is the most by qualified punters in this class and his 8.7% return rate was the lowest among the same group. He should get drafted, and could get inside the top 200.

P Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse

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