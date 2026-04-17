Barth’s 2026 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Specialists
Alex Barth shares his favorite punters picked by the Felger & Mazz Big Board for the 2026 NFL Draft.
To close out the first week of the 2026 Felger & Mazz Big Board, the guys threw for specialists on Friday. After hitting on kicker Andy Borregales last year, could the board make it two specialists in a row?
Given Borregales' success as a rookie, another kicker seems unlikely. Punter on the other hand does feel in play, with Bryce Baringer coming off of a down season and entering a contract year.
Did F&M find his replacement? Here's who they hit...
P Brett Thorson, Georgia
The latest punter in the Australian pipeline, Thorson is the consensus top punter in the draft and might be the top specialist between kickers and punters. Thorson's 43.4 net yards per punt is the most by qualified punters in this class and his 8.7% return rate was the lowest among the same group. He should get drafted, and could get inside the top 200.
P Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse
Stonehouse's game is more about accuracy than power. That being said his hangtime has been improving throughout his college career and last year his average of 4.29 seconds ranked fourth in college football. There's also a Patriots connection here - his cousin Ryan was the Titans' punter at the end of Mike Vrabel's tenure in Tennessee.