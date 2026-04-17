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Barth’s 2026 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Specialists

Alex Barth shares his favorite punters picked by the Felger & Mazz Big Board for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Alex Barth
TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 28: Brett Thorson #92 of the Georgia Bulldogs punts against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 28: Brett Thorson #92 of the Georgia Bulldogs punts against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

To close out the first week of the 2026 Felger & Mazz Big Board, the guys threw for specialists on Friday. After hitting on kicker Andy Borregales last year, could the board make it two specialists in a row?

Given Borregales' success as a rookie, another kicker seems unlikely. Punter on the other hand does feel in play, with Bryce Baringer coming off of a down season and entering a contract year.

Did F&M find his replacement? Here's who they hit...

P Brett Thorson, Georgia

AUBURN, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 11: Brett Thorson #92 of the Georgia Bulldogs punts against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 11, 2025 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The latest punter in the Australian pipeline, Thorson is the consensus top punter in the draft and might be the top specialist between kickers and punters. Thorson's 43.4 net yards per punt is the most by qualified punters in this class and his 8.7% return rate was the lowest among the same group. He should get drafted, and could get inside the top 200.

P Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse

Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange punter Jack Stonehouse (41) kicks during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images PatriotsRich Barnes-Imagn Images

Stonehouse's game is more about accuracy than power. That being said his hangtime has been improving throughout his college career and last year his average of 4.29 seconds ranked fourth in college football. There's also a Patriots connection here - his cousin Ryan was the Titans' punter at the end of Mike Vrabel's tenure in Tennessee.

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Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
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