Add two projected top-50 edge rushers to list of Patriots pre-draft meetings

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 29: Gabe Jacas #17 of the Illinois Fighting Illini in action against the Western Illinois Leathernecks during the first half at Memorial Stadium on August 29, 2025 in Champaign, Illinois.

The deadline for NFL teams to host draft prospects on top-30 visits was Wednesday, but reports of visits that already took place continue to trickle out. That includes two for the New England Patriots coming at a position of need - edge rusher.

On Thursday, Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald reported that the Patriots have hosted both Malachi Lawrence from UCF and Gabe Jacas from Illinois. Lawrence visited the team 'late last month' while Jacas got his visit in just under the wire, coming in this week according to Kyed.

At this point the consensus on both players from experts has been that they will be early second-round picks, but both have gotten a little bit of first-round buzz (Lawrence especially). That could make either player a target at Pick 31, or if the Patriots trade back slightly from the first round.

Lawrence was a three-year starter at UCF but really broke out last season with 40 pressures and seven sacks. At 6-foot-4, 253 pounds he wins primarily with speed and a quick first step.

That could fit what the Patriots are looking for. During his pre-draft press conference earlier this week Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf noted that "we could complement our room with some speed. I think that's evident...We would like to get faster."

In the NFL, Lawrence will need to show he can be a more consistent run defender to play on all three downs. He'll also be facing more of a talent jump based on UCF's schedule in 2025. Still, he looks like a player that can get on the field right away and help get to the quarterback.

As for Jacas, his standout trait is something the Patriots have been preaching for their defense since Mike Vrabel's first day in New England - violence. At 6-foot-4, 260 pounds Jacas' wrestling background is seen in his play strength, physicality, and the way he uses his hands as a pass rusher. He also has an ability to set an edge.

A four-year starter for Illinois, Jacas showed improvement all four years. He recorded over 40 pressures each of the last two seasons, but improved as a finisher last year with his sack total jumping from eight to 11. That's something he'll need to continue to improve on in the NFL, developing a deeper and more nuanced rush plan so he doesn't have to win on just bully ball.

Between the two, Lawrence is the more explosive player who can create big plays. Jacas meanwhile is the more consistent and reliable of the two but might not be as much of a playmaker.

The Patriots have met with other projected Day 2 edge rushers as well, these are just the two latest to be reported. Zion Young from Missouri, R Mason Thomas from Oklahoma, Romello Height from Texas Tech, and Keyron Crawford from Auburn have also visited.