Patriots Draft Preview 2026: Special teams

Our 2026 NFL Draft positional preview wraps up with a look at special teams. Kickers, punters, and long snappers.

The New England Patriots should be all set at kicker and long snapper, after drafting players as those positions last year who went on to start the full season. Punter could be another story. Bryce Baringer had a down season in 2025, and is entering the last year of his contract.

It would make sense for the Patriots to at least bring in some competition for him in camp. The question is, will they use a draft pick to do so, or go the UDFA route?

There are a couple of punters who are projected to be drafted this year, and a few more who will be priority UDFAs. Let's run down the list...

Brett Thorson, Georgia

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After winning the Ray Guy Award as the best college punter in 2025, Thorson is projected by many to be the top punter in this draft. The latest in the Australian punter pipeline, Thorson's 43.4 net yards per punt is the most in this class and his 8.7% return rate was the lowest among qualified punters in this class. He had 23 punts downed inside the 20, while just four went for touchbacks. He didn't handle kickoffs which might bother some teams that want their punter to do so, but Andy Borregales handled that job in New England last year. If he is needed on kickoffs though he has the size to contribute, at 6-foot-1, 237 pounds.

Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse

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Stonehouse is more of an accurate punter than a power punter. He had a 41.9 net average on punts last year, with 14 I-20s and six touchbacks. His hangtime has improved over his four years as a starter. There's a bit of a Patriots tie-in here - Stonehouse's cousin Ryan Stonehouse was the Titans' punter during Mike Vrabel's tenure in Tennessee.

Ryan Eckley, Michigan State

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Three years ago, Eckley replaced Baringer in East Lansing after Baringer was drafted by the Patriots. Now, could he replace him in New England? Eckley did a great job of keeping the ball out of the end zone last year with 20 I-20s to just one touchback. The 52% return rate against him was the highest in this class though, so he'll need to work on his hangtime and directional punting to limit that at the next level.

Tommy Doman, Florida

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Doman's college career began at Michigan as both a kicker and punter. He started punting full-time in 2023, then transferred to Florida last year. He had 17 I-20s and six touchbacks last year, and that ratio will need to improve in the pros. He punts with good hangtime though, preventing returns. His 4.52 seconds of hangtime per punt were the most of any punter in this class per PFF.

UDFA punters

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Those are the four punters who project to have a chance to get drafted. They likely won't all go, but one or two probably will.

If the Patriots look for a UDFA punter, they will have a deeper pool than those from that group who don't get selected. Cole Maynard from Western Kentucky is one of those players. A Consensus All-American, Maynard is the son of former NFL punter Brad Maynard. His 43.1 net yards per punt rank fourth in this class, and he averaged a hangtime over four seconds. However 45.6% of his punts were returned, the third-highest rate in this class.

UMass punter Keegan Andrews was one of the best at getting punts downed inside the 20 this year, with 28 of his 69 punts falling in that category compared to just two touchbacks. That resulted in an average net of 41.3 yards. However, he allowed some of the longer returns in college football (17.9 yards) and had a return rate of 26.1%.

Wes Pahl from Oklahoma State had one of the better net averages in the nation at 42.9 yards per punt, despite having a higher return rate of 35.9%. His 4.10 second average hangtime helped his coverage players though, and returners averaged just 6.5 yards per return. He had 21 I-20s and four touchbacks last year. 26% of his punts were fair caught, the most of any punter in this class.

Kickers and long snappers

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