Previewing Celtics’ NBA playoff series against 76ers

After beginning the 2025-26 season with a 5-1 record, the 76ers appeared to be ready to contend for an Eastern Conference title, especially in a year the Celtics were without their franchise superstar.

A runway was present for them. With the Cavaliers and Celtics — the previous year’s No. 1 and No. 2 seeds — plummeting toward the bottom half of the conference, success grew for a franchise hoping to make it past the second round for the first time since its Finals appearance in 2001.

The Celtics faced the 76ers three times in the first three weeks of the regular season before their final bout on March 1. A lot has changed since the last time each side met up, including the return of Jayson Tatum.

But a combination of injuries, a health scare and suspension dramatically impacted Philadelphia’s eventual fall as an NBA Play-In team, finishing as a seventh seed after its 109-97 win over the Orlando Magic to book a first-round series against Boston.

The Celtics will host the 76ers for Games 1 and 2 at the TD Garden on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively. It is the first time the franchises have faced each other in the postseason since 2023, when Boston came back from a 3-2 series deficit to advance to the conference finals.

Here are four takeaways from the 76ers’ season ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. tipoff at the TD Garden.

NO EMBIID?

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After requiring an emergency appendectomy hours before the 76ers’ game against the Rockets on April 9, the 76ers said there was no timetable available for Joel Embiid’s return. No update has been given a week later.

The former MVP was on the bench for Philadelphia’s win against the Magic, supporting his teammates in street clothes. Head coach Nick Nurse revealed postgame that he was not expecting to see Embiid on the bench due to “the stuff they’re doing" about his recovery process.

Embiid, who also missed 12 games with a strained oblique injury from Feb. 26 until March 25, averaged 26.9 points and 7.7 rebounds in 37 contests. He is averaging 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds against Boston in two games this season. The 76ers offense has dramatically slowed down without Embiid, scoring only 1.113 points per possession, down from the unit’s 1.191 mark with Embiid on the floor.

ELITE BACKCOURT

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In light of the absence of Embiid and Paul George, the 76ers turned to Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe to guide them through the regular season. Maxey took advantage of his new opportunity as a No. 1 option, averaging 28.3 points and 6.6 assists — each of which is a career high — during his 70 appearances. He scored 31 points on 11-of-25 shooting Tuesday against the Magic.

Edgecombe, the third pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has excelled in his first year, creating a lethal scoring threat with Maxey — the pair combined for 74 points against the Celtics on opening night — out of the backcourt. The 6-foot-4 rookie guard posted 16.0 points and 5.6 rebounds in 75 games. His 34 points during the season opener were the most by a rookie in his debut since Wilt Chamberlain scored 43 points in 1959.

George, who missed 12 games while rehabbing offseason knee surgery at the outset of the season, was suspended 25 games for violating the NBA’s anti-drug program on Jan. 31. Even with a limited use case, George is averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in his 16th professional season.

NO 3-POINT SHOT?

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The 76ers rely on their offensive execution around the basket, generating 34.9 percent of their shots within four feet of the hoop. Their game plan does not include much presence at the 3-point line, shooting 34.9 percent from deep — 23rd in the league — on 35.3 attempts per game.

Scoring in transition is a major strength for Philadelphia, posting 16.9 fastbreak points per game, the ninth-best mark in the NBA. Its effort is aided by its 9.1 steals per outing, the sixth most in the league.

CLEANING THE GLASS

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Even without Embiid for much of the season, the 76ers have managed not to let that impact their ability inside the paint. They secure 11.8 offensive rebounds en route to 15.4 second-chance points per game, each of which is 11th across the NBA.

The 76ers have struggled to limit opponents in the category this season, giving up 15.8 second-chance points — the seventh most — to opponents. It’s an area the Celtics have excelled in, scoring 15.4 second-chance points.