NHL announces start date for Bruins-Sabres series

Dec 27, 2025; Buffalo, New York, USA; Boston Bruins center Marat Khusnutdinov (92) takes a shot on goal during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

The Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres will begin their first-round series Sunday, Apr. 19, the National Hockey League confirmed Thursday.

But while the date is officially known, the start time for Game 1 remains uncertain, as the NHL is considering all four of their Sunday games as 'TBD' for the time being.

Given that it wouldn't make any sense for the NHL to start any of the two Western Conference series at 1 p.m. back here in Boston, it stands to reason that the Bruins will get either the first game of Sunday's slate or perhaps the early afternoon window. The Bruins and Sabres could even have a 7 p.m. window depending on how late the NHL wants to go with the second West game of the evening.

In other words, it's anybody's guess right now.

With Bruins-Sabres beginning on Sunday, there seems to be a good chance that Game 2 will be Tuesday night, while the series would shift to Boston for Games 3 and 4, likely to be on Thursday and then Saturday or Sunday.

What's notable with this series officially getting a Sunday start is that it's likely shifted Boston's plans ahead of their trek out to Buffalo. Originally slated to practice on Friday following a Thursday skate in Boston, the Bruins have since scrapped that practice. That's almost certainly because the Sunday start date has given the Bruins an extra day in Boston before they board the plane and head up to Buffalo.

Not only is this Buffalo's first trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2011, but this is also the first Bruins-Sabres head-to-head series since 2010. The Sabres entered that series as division winners (like they do with this series), but ultimately lost to the Bruins in a hard-fought, six-game series. Overall, the Bruins and Sabres have linked up for eight head-to-head series, with Boston winning six of those eight showdowns.