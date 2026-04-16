Bruins officially know their odds with the 2026 Toronto first-round pick

The Bruins will need some ping-pong ball luck to bounce their way for the 2026 first-round pick the Maple Leafs sent their way in last year's Brandon Carlo trade to officially convey.

The luck has officially entered the equation for the Bruins following what was a masterful late-season tank by the Leafs, with Toronto going 0-6-1 to close out their regular season. Wednesday's season-ending loss in Ottawa also locked the Leafs into the fifth-worst record in the NHL, giving them the fifth-best odds in the draft lottery (obviously).

Toronto's pick sent to Boston is, of course, top-five protected. Meaning that it will not move to the Bruins should Toronto's pick finish in the top five following the draft lottery.

With Toronto being the fifth-worst team in hockey, they will enter the lottery with a 41.9 percent chance of having a top-five pick, but with a 58.2 percent chance of falling into either No. 6 or No. 7 overall. Their best odds are actually at dropping into the No. 6 slot, at 44 percent. Those odds aren't horrible for the Bruins, really.

But for some added context on that late-season tankjob and how potentially devastating it was to the Bruins' hopes of getting that pick now, just one or two more points (or even points) along the way would've by all means locked the Bruins into the sixth-worst record in the NHL. And had that happened, the Bruins would've entered the lottery with an 84.6 percent chance of that pick moving from Toronto to Boston this summer.

That's a nearly 30 percentage point swing.

If you're looking for a positive to cling onto entering the draft lottery, the Bruins finished with the fifth-worst record in the NHL last year and fell into the seventh overall pick. So, it's not as if the Bruins are completely cooked. It's just like you liked your odds a whole lot better with a more Toronto wins or overtime losses along the way.

So, what happens if the pick does not transfer to Boston this year? Well, strap in.

If the pick stays with Toronto this year, the pick coming to the Bruins would move to 2027 at the earliest. But there's one hell of a massive catch there. If Toronto's 2027 pick is outside of the top 10, it would transfer to Philadelphia as a result of the Leafs' trade for Scott Laughton trade last year. If that pick is inside the top 10, however, the Leafs would be given the option to send it to either Boston or Philadelphia. (I imagine there's no way that the Leafs would willingly send a top-10 pick to the rival Bruins, but it is an option.)

If the Bruins do not get the Leafs' pick in 2026 or 2027, the pick would make its way to Boston in 2028, and be completely unprotected.

How's your ice-cream headache doing? Just checking in.

Anyway, getting an unprotected 2028 first-round pick from the Leafs might not be the worst thing in the world. Especially if Auston Matthews decides that he wants out and does not want to be part of a rebuild in Toronto. (Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Matthews seemed rather non-committal or at the very least unsure when it came to his future with the Leafs.) But the real problem for the Bruins within that possibility is that a 2028 first-round pick would seemingly do little to help the Bruins' present-day core of David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, and Jeremy Swayman. By the time that player is NHL ready, the best days of the B's best pieces may be behind them (or rapidly approaching).

There's also the fact that this 2026 pick, especially if it makes its way to Boston, would allow the Bruins to add an extremely high-end defensive prospect or another strong forward to plug in with James Hagens within the next year.