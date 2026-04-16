Barth’s 2026 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Defensive backs

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III (4) defends in coverage during the second half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field.

The Felger & Mazz Big Board wrapped up throwing for defensive players on Thursday. To close that side of the ball out, the guys threw for cornerbacks and safeties.

Both positions have similar levels of need for the Patriots, with starters at the top of the depth chart, and potential starting spots opening up starting next year based on players' age and contracts (mainly Carlton Davis at cornerback, Kevin Byard at safety).

Are any of the Felger & Mazz Big Board picks potential fits there? Here's who stands out...

CB Will Lee III, Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III (4) breaks up a pass intended for Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) during the second quarter at Kyle Field.

Lee is a boom-or-bust cornerback projected to go early on Day 3 of the draft. At 6-foot-1, 189 pounds he has good size, physical ability, and technique at the position. However he needs to be more consistent at sticking with routes through cuts, and penalties (6) were a problem for him last season.

CB Tacario Davis, Washington

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Davis is one of the biggest cornerbacks in this draft at 6-foot,4, 194 pounds with 33 3/8-inch arms. He's also athletic, with a 4.41 40 and 37-inch vertical in the books from the Combine. However that size does impact his quickness, which probably makes him a matchup player in the NFL. He's projected to go early or middle of Day 3.

S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

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