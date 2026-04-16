Barth’s 2026 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Defensive backs
Alex Barth shares his favorite cornerbacks and safeties picked by the Felger & Mazz Big Board for the 2026 NFL Draft.
The Felger & Mazz Big Board wrapped up throwing for defensive players on Thursday. To close that side of the ball out, the guys threw for cornerbacks and safeties.
Both positions have similar levels of need for the Patriots, with starters at the top of the depth chart, and potential starting spots opening up starting next year based on players' age and contracts (mainly Carlton Davis at cornerback, Kevin Byard at safety).
Are any of the Felger & Mazz Big Board picks potential fits there? Here's who stands out...
CB Will Lee III, Texas A&M
Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III (4) breaks up a pass intended for Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) during the second quarter at Kyle Field.
Lee is a boom-or-bust cornerback projected to go early on Day 3 of the draft. At 6-foot-1, 189 pounds he has good size, physical ability, and technique at the position. However he needs to be more consistent at sticking with routes through cuts, and penalties (6) were a problem for him last season.
CB Tacario Davis, Washington
Davis is one of the biggest cornerbacks in this draft at 6-foot,4, 194 pounds with 33 3/8-inch arms. He's also athletic, with a 4.41 40 and 37-inch vertical in the books from the Combine. However that size does impact his quickness, which probably makes him a matchup player in the NFL. He's projected to go early or middle of Day 3.
S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
If the Patriots want to play more man coverage in 2026 they'll need a safety or linebacker who can man up tight ends. Kilgore projects as that kind of player from the box, and he can also play against the run. However, there are more questions about his ability playing deep, and if the Patriots want to stay more versatile at safety they could end up looking elsewhere. Kilgore is a projected late third round pick.