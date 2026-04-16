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Barth’s 2026 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Defensive backs

Alex Barth shares his favorite cornerbacks and safeties picked by the Felger & Mazz Big Board for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Alex Barth
Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III (4) defends in coverage during the second half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III (4) defends in coverage during the second half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field.

Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Felger & Mazz Big Board wrapped up throwing for defensive players on Thursday. To close that side of the ball out, the guys threw for cornerbacks and safeties.

Both positions have similar levels of need for the Patriots, with starters at the top of the depth chart, and potential starting spots opening up starting next year based on players' age and contracts (mainly Carlton Davis at cornerback, Kevin Byard at safety).

Are any of the Felger & Mazz Big Board picks potential fits there? Here's who stands out...

CB Will Lee III, Texas A&M

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III (4) breaks up a pass intended for Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn ImagesMaria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III (4) breaks up a pass intended for Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) during the second quarter at Kyle Field.

Lee is a boom-or-bust cornerback projected to go early on Day 3 of the draft. At 6-foot-1, 189 pounds he has good size, physical ability, and technique at the position. However he needs to be more consistent at sticking with routes through cuts, and penalties (6) were a problem for him last season.

CB Tacario Davis, Washington

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Tacario Davis #8 of the Washington Huskies intercepts a pass intended for Hank Beatty #80 of the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Husky Stadium on October 25, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Davis is one of the biggest cornerbacks in this draft at 6-foot,4, 194 pounds with 33 3/8-inch arms. He's also athletic, with a 4.41 40 and 37-inch vertical in the books from the Combine. However that size does impact his quickness, which probably makes him a matchup player in the NFL. He's projected to go early or middle of Day 3.

S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) intercepts a pass intended for Clemson Tigers running back Adam Randall (8) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn ImagesJeff Blake-Imagn Images

If the Patriots want to play more man coverage in 2026 they'll need a safety or linebacker who can man up tight ends. Kilgore projects as that kind of player from the box, and he can also play against the run. However, there are more questions about his ability playing deep, and if the Patriots want to stay more versatile at safety they could end up looking elsewhere. Kilgore is a projected late third round pick.

New England PatriotsNFL DraftPatriots Offseason News
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
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