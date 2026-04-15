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Sports Hub Underground: Previewing Bruins-Sabres and more

Dissecting the Bruins-Sabres series, James Hagens, and much more on the newest ‘Underground’.

Matt Dolloff/
Ty Anderson

Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub discuss the Boston Bruins in the playoffs in the latest edition of the Sports Hub Underground podcast. The guys discuss various topics surrounding the team and the greatest time of year in the NHL.

Video timestamps:

2:03 -- It could be a busy night next Thursday between the Bruins and the NFL Draft, but Ty isn't having the football talk!

12:10 -- The experience factor in Bruins-Sabres.

19:55 -- Why the Bruins are built to wear down the Sabres defense.

27:48 -- Key Bruins are getting hot at the right time.

31:53 -- Discussing James Hagens' game against the Devils.

45:32 -- Who has something to prove in the playoffs?

52:58 -- The NHL playoff format still stinks.

Subscribe to the Sports Hub Underground wherever you get your podcasts:

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Boston BruinsSports Hub Underground
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
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