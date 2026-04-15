Sports Hub Underground: Previewing Bruins-Sabres and more
Dissecting the Bruins-Sabres series, James Hagens, and much more on the newest ‘Underground’.
Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub discuss the Boston Bruins in the playoffs in the latest edition of the Sports Hub Underground podcast. The guys discuss various topics surrounding the team and the greatest time of year in the NHL.
Video timestamps:
2:03 -- It could be a busy night next Thursday between the Bruins and the NFL Draft, but Ty isn't having the football talk!
12:10 -- The experience factor in Bruins-Sabres.
19:55 -- Why the Bruins are built to wear down the Sabres defense.
27:48 -- Key Bruins are getting hot at the right time.
31:53 -- Discussing James Hagens' game against the Devils.
45:32 -- Who has something to prove in the playoffs?
52:58 -- The NHL playoff format still stinks.
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