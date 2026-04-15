Willson Contreras out with tight back, Monasterio to play

Mar 28, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) reacts to teammates after a play against the Cincinnati Reds in the 10th inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Willson Contreras will not play on Wednesday with back tightness, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive. Andruw Monasterio is expected to be at first base in place of Contreras, the Red Sox' best hitter at the outset of their season.

Wilyer Abreu will also miss the contest for a planned rest day, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. Caleb Durbin, who is hitting .127 with nine strikeouts to start 2026, is not in the lineup. Roman Anthony will be in right field and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will man third base in the Red Sox series finale against the Twins.

Contreras’ back tightness caused him to be pulled in the fifth inning. He struck out in his only at-bat in what became a 6-0 loss for Boston, its first shutout of the season. It dropped to 6-11 overall, remaining winless against the American League. The Twins improved to 11-7.

“We’ll see how he feels tomorrow morning,” Alex Cora said postgame. “(Head athletic trainer) Brandon (Henry) feels like it’s nothing serious, but obviously, we have to be careful. He’s so important to us, and we’ve got Thursday off, so we’ll see how he feels tomorrow. And we decide if he goes.