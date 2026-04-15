Red Sox best pitching now getting pummeled

Apr 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) looks on after a balk is called against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Red Sox may have looked like they were starting to turn a corner when they showed up Monday for the opener of a three-game series, but their best pitching (in theory) has since been mercilessly pummeled.

And if Garrett Crochet and Sonny Gray can't keep a grip on momentum, it's hard to guess where the Sox can turn next.

In a game that featured another tactless gesture from outfielder Jarren Duran, the Sox allowed thrtee more home runs in a 6-0 loss to the Twins. Boston has now allwoed a whopping seven home runs in the two games against the Twins, four of them allowed by Nos. 1 and 2 starters Crochet and Gray, whose combined linescore over the last two games should come with a disclaimer: 5.2 innings, 18 hits, 16 runs, 15 earned, four home runs, four walks, one strikeouts.

Viewer discretion is advised.

“I just don’t feel like we’ve had a chance in the games,” Gray tolld reporters after the game. “I mean, say what you want to — they beat us last night, and they beat us tonight. Sure, you could say we were in the game, blah, blah, blah, but as soon as they jumped me early, they had all the momentum. And we just didn’t do anything to get it back.”

Well, maybe they shouldn't have given it up in the first place?