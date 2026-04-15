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Red Sox best pitching now getting pummeled

The Red Sox may have looked like they were turning a corner when they showed up Monday, but their best pitching has been pummeled.

Tony Massarotti
Apr 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) looks on after a balk is called against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Apr 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) looks on after a balk is called against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Red Sox may have looked like they were starting to turn a corner when they showed up Monday for the opener of a three-game series, but their best pitching (in theory) has since been mercilessly pummeled.

And if Garrett Crochet and Sonny Gray can't keep a grip on momentum, it's hard to guess where the Sox can turn next.

In a game that featured another tactless gesture from outfielder Jarren Duran, the Sox allowed thrtee more home runs in a 6-0 loss to the Twins. Boston has now allwoed a whopping seven home runs in the two games against the Twins, four of them allowed by Nos. 1 and 2 starters Crochet and Gray, whose combined linescore over the last two games should come with a disclaimer: 5.2 innings, 18 hits, 16 runs, 15 earned, four home runs, four walks, one strikeouts.

Viewer discretion is advised.

“I just don’t feel like we’ve had a chance in the games,” Gray tolld reporters after the game. “I mean, say what you want to — they beat us last night, and they beat us tonight. Sure, you could say we were in the game, blah, blah, blah, but as soon as they jumped me early, they had all the momentum. And we just didn’t do anything to get it back.”

Well, maybe they shouldn't have given it up in the first place?

Winners of two straight when they left St. Louis on Sunday, the Sox have now been outscored 19-6 in Minnesota entering today's series finale behind lefty Connelly Early. Boston is now tied with three other teams for the worst record in baseball. Crochet and Gray, who are earning nearly $55 million between them, have a combined 5.95 ERA in eight starts (four each).

Boston Red SoxMLBPitching
Tony MassarottiEditor
Tony Massarotti is the co-host of the number 1 afternoon-drive show, Felger & Mazz, on 98.5 The Sports Hub. He is a lifelong Bostonian who has been covering sports in Boston for the last 20 years. Tony worked for the Boston Herald from 1989-2008. He has been twice voted by his peers as the Massachusetts sportswriter of the year (2000, 2008) and has authored five books, including the New York times best-selling memoirs of David Ortiz, entitled “Big Papi.” A graduate of Waltham High School and Tufts University, he lives in the Boston area with his wife, Natalie, and their two sons. Tony is also the host of The Baseball Hour, which airs Monday to Friday 6pm-7pm right before most Red Sox games from April through October. The Baseball Hour offers a full inside look at the Boston Red Sox, the AL East, and all top stories from around the MLB (Major League Baseball).
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