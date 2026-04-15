Dolloff’s Patriots Mock Draft 2.0: Investing in the front lines

The Patriots may have invested in the offensive and defensive lines in free agency, but they cannot stop now.

And it doesn't sound like they will, based on Eliot Wolf's pre-draft press conference on Monday in Foxboro. The Patriots executive vice president of player personnel was asked about his general view of the position groups in the 2026 draft class, and immediately brought up the trenches as an area of strength. While the Patriots did dip into the free agency pool for a projected starting guard (Alijah Vera-Tucker) and a regular along the defensive line (Dre'Mont Jones), they arguably got worse overall in terms of pass-rush talent and the future of the offensive line isn't fully certain. The Patriots will need a long-term answer at right tackle at some point, and they can use more edge-rushing talent wherever they can get it.

"I think it's a pretty strong draft on the offensive and defensive line," Wolf said Monday. "Secondary, maybe not as much. Receiver and tight end are pretty good in comparison to some of the recent years. So, we're excited about some of these opportunities, and there are some matchups to some positions of need for us."

So, be forewarned, this Patriots mock draft 2.0 will excite the fans of trench warfare more than anyone else. But the Patriots do have a need at tight end in a solid year for that position, and they should at least take a shot on a wide receiver on day 3. But no NFL team can function without strong trench play on both sides of the ball, and the Pats are in no position to stop building there now. So here's who we have getting their name called when New England is on the clock...

Round 1, Pick 31:

OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

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There are several tackle prospects expected to lurk around the back half of the first round, and we're picking Iheanachor to be the one that shakes loose for the Patriots. This name may be familiar to fans who have followed Patriots draft coverage, because Iheanachor is the player that Mike Vrabel squared up at Arizona State's Pro Day.

Iheanachor has great size (6-foot-6, 321 pounds) and NFL-caliber athleticism, and comes ready-made for a team in need of a right tackle. The Patriots could afford to be a little patient with him, if Morgan Moses is back and healthy and playing solid football. But Iheanachor would be their right tackle of the future, and potentially a very good one.

TRADE!

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Patriots get:

- Round 2, Pick 57

Bears get:

Round 2, Pick 63

Round 4, Pick 131

Round 2, Pick 57:

EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan

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The Patriots trade up to bring in a Michigan Man, and give Felger and Mazz another hit on their annual big board. Moore is a power rusher who is unafraid to play with violence and finish plays (you can't have a Patriots mock draft without a guy like this). He has the traits to be a great fit for what Vrabel and defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr would want on the edge. There are questions about his versatility and the diversity of his pass-rush moves, but Moore projects as a starting edge rusher who can disrupt things and terrorize quarterbacks with pure power.

Round 3, Pick 95:

EDGE Keyron Crawford, Auburn

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A double-dip at the Patriots' most urgent position of need. Crawford would be the lightning to Moore's thunder, a smaller but speedy edge with the acceleration and intensity of a consistent problem for quarterbacks in clear dropback situations. Crawford could contribute early as a rotational pass-rusher on obvious passing downs, but still needs time to round out his game in order to get more regular playing time.

TRADE!

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Patriots get:

- Round 4, Pick No. 107

TEAM get:

- Round 4, Pick No. 125

- Round 5, Pick No. 171

- Round 6, Pick No. 212

Round 4, Pick 107:

TE Michael Trigg, Baylor

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The Patriots move up aggressively for a tight end prospect they feel could significantly outperform his stock. Trigg has outstanding physical traits for the position: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, 34 1/4-inch arms, 10 1/2-inch hands. He can outrun and outjump defenders, especially if a linebacker or slower safety gets stuck with him down the seam. What might hold him back is that he still has work to do on his route-running and has limited potential as an in-line blocker. But as a pass-catcher, there's big-time upside here.

Round 6, Pick 191:

OG Kobe Baynes, Kansas

At 6-foot-4 and 321 pounds, Baynes may need to add some bulk in order to better handle NFL-level interior defenders. But as a day-3 lottery ticket and depth piece, he's a great fit. He plays with violence and has a high football IQ for the position, which could help him legitimately push Ben Brown for the top backup guard role as a rookie. And as a potential long-term replacement for Onwenu, he's a guy worth developing and seeing how it goes.

Round 6, Pick 198:

S Cole Wisniewski, Texas Tech

Wisniewski is a big boy. It's too bad he can't throw, because he has prototypical quarterback size at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds. He's instinctive in zone coverage and can be relied upon as a tackler, which makes him a potential fit for the way the Pats want to play. He's a lesser athlete than a lot of the safeties that will come off the board before him, but his traits and intangibles should help him make some kind of impact on an NFL roster.

Round 6, Pick 202:

WR Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati

The Patriots recently hosted Allen on a top-30 visit, and it's easy to understand why. He projects as a solid slot receiver with short-area quickness and burst off the line, and the speed to make plays down the field as well. He'd be legitimate competition for Pop Douglas, who's entering the final year of his rookie contract and has yet to put it all togheter for a full season. together. As much as the Patriots still need a true No. 1 receiver for the offense, they could also use a more consistently reliable option in the slot, and this is where they take a shot at landing one.

Round 7, Pick 247:

LB Khalil Jacobs, Missouri

Instead of risking Jacobs going elsewhere as an undrafted free agent, the Patriots prioritize Jacobs at the end of their draft--and just barely address a sneaky position of need at linebacker. Jacobs is a small-and-fast type (6-foot-1, 228 pounds) who would be no guarantee to stick on the roster, let alone become an impact player at the NFL level. But on a relatively thin depth chart in New England, Jacobs should at least push for a special teams role and snaps in sub packages, with the upside to become something more down the road.

Picking The Next Pats