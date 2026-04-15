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Jarren Duran gives fan the middle finger

Jarren Duran has been among the Red Sox many underachievers this season, and the Red Sox outfielder crossed a line again last night in Minnesota.

Tony Massarotti
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 13: Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox hits a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning of the game at Target Field on April 13, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 13: Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox hits a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning of the game at Target Field on April 13, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Jarren Duran has been among the Red Sox many underachievers in the early part of the 2026 season, and the Red Sox outfielder crossed a line again last night when he gave a fan the middle finger.

Following a groundout in the fifth inning of the Red Sox' 6-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins, Duran was jogging back to the dugout when cameras caught him flipping the middle finger to the crowd along the first-base line. Duran said after the game that a fan was taunting him about his challenges with mental health, something he has been quite open about in the past.

A snapshot of the incident can be seen here:

A detailed account of Duran's explanation is also provided here by Christopher Smith of Mass Live.

While fan abuse remains a neverending issue in sports, Duran has also shown a vulnerability to such taunts. He has now had multiple interactions and incidents that have taken place in Kansas City, Cleveland and Fenway Park. In the instance of the latter, he was suspended for two games.

For the season, Duran is currently batting .182 with 16 strikeouts in 14 games and a .565 OPS.

Boston Red SoxincidentJarren Duranmiddle finger
Tony MassarottiEditor
Tony Massarotti is the co-host of the number 1 afternoon-drive show, Felger & Mazz, on 98.5 The Sports Hub. He is a lifelong Bostonian who has been covering sports in Boston for the last 20 years. Tony worked for the Boston Herald from 1989-2008. He has been twice voted by his peers as the Massachusetts sportswriter of the year (2000, 2008) and has authored five books, including the New York times best-selling memoirs of David Ortiz, entitled “Big Papi.” A graduate of Waltham High School and Tufts University, he lives in the Boston area with his wife, Natalie, and their two sons. Tony is also the host of The Baseball Hour, which airs Monday to Friday 6pm-7pm right before most Red Sox games from April through October. The Baseball Hour offers a full inside look at the Boston Red Sox, the AL East, and all top stories from around the MLB (Major League Baseball).
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