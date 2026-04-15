Jarren Duran gives fan the middle finger
Jarren Duran has been among the Red Sox many underachievers this season, and the Red Sox outfielder crossed a line again last night in Minnesota.
Jarren Duran has been among the Red Sox many underachievers in the early part of the 2026 season, and the Red Sox outfielder crossed a line again last night when he gave a fan the middle finger.
Following a groundout in the fifth inning of the Red Sox' 6-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins, Duran was jogging back to the dugout when cameras caught him flipping the middle finger to the crowd along the first-base line. Duran said after the game that a fan was taunting him about his challenges with mental health, something he has been quite open about in the past.
A snapshot of the incident can be seen here:
A detailed account of Duran's explanation is also provided here by Christopher Smith of Mass Live.
While fan abuse remains a neverending issue in sports, Duran has also shown a vulnerability to such taunts. He has now had multiple interactions and incidents that have taken place in Kansas City, Cleveland and Fenway Park. In the instance of the latter, he was suspended for two games.
For the season, Duran is currently batting .182 with 16 strikeouts in 14 games and a .565 OPS.