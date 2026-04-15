NBA announces official 1st round playoff schedule for Celtics

The NBA has officially announced the Celtics playoff schedule for the first round. Check out the complete slate below.

Game 1 between the C's and their opponent, which will be the winner of Wednesday's play-in game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic, will take place Sunday, April 19 at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on ABC. And you can get the radio call with Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell, of course, which will be on either 98.5 The Sports Hub or one of its sister stations. The Bruins' schedule is TBD, so the same is for the upcoming radio broadcasts out of Boston.

The date and time for Game 1 was already known, but now we have the complete schedule of dates. The times are not set for Game 5-7, presumably because they aren't yet necessary and would need to be finalized at a later date.

Celtics playoff schedule: Round 1

Game 1, 76ers/Magic at Celtics: Sunday, April 19, 1 p.m. EST, ABC

Game 2, 76ers/Magic at Celtics: Tuesday, April 21, 7 p.m. EST, NBC/Peacock

Game 3, Celtics at 76ers/Magic: Friday, April 24, 7 p.m. EST, Prime Video

Game 4, Celtics at 76ers/Magic: Sunday, April 26, 7 p.m. EST, NBC

Game 5, 76ers/Magic at Celtics: Tuesday, April 28 (if necessary)

Game 6, Celtics at 76ers/Magic: Thursday, April 30

Game 7, 76ers/Magic at Celtics: Saturday, May 2

The 76ers are favored to beat the Magic Wednesday night with a money line of -125 at the DraftKings Sportsbook. Orlando seems to be enduring some internal turmoil, which surfaced recent reports in part due to an embarrassing loss on their part at the hands of the Celtics. Boston defeated Orlando in its regular season finale despite resting eight roster regulars, courting a roster comprised entirely of players that are long shots to even play in the playoffs, let alone be regular contributors.