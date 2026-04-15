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NBA announces official 1st round playoff schedule for Celtics

The Celtics still await their first-round opponent, but they do know when the games will take place.

Matt Dolloff
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics dunks during the first half of their game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on February 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luiza Moraes/Getty Images)
Luiza Moraes/Getty Images

The NBA has officially announced the Celtics playoff schedule for the first round. Check out the complete slate below.

Game 1 between the C's and their opponent, which will be the winner of Wednesday's play-in game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic, will take place Sunday, April 19 at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on ABC. And you can get the radio call with Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell, of course, which will be on either 98.5 The Sports Hub or one of its sister stations. The Bruins' schedule is TBD, so the same is for the upcoming radio broadcasts out of Boston.

The date and time for Game 1 was already known, but now we have the complete schedule of dates. The times are not set for Game 5-7, presumably because they aren't yet necessary and would need to be finalized at a later date.

Celtics playoff schedule: Round 1

Game 1, 76ers/Magic at Celtics: Sunday, April 19, 1 p.m. EST, ABC
Game 2, 76ers/Magic at Celtics: Tuesday, April 21, 7 p.m. EST, NBC/Peacock
Game 3, Celtics at 76ers/Magic: Friday, April 24, 7 p.m. EST, Prime Video
Game 4, Celtics at 76ers/Magic: Sunday, April 26, 7 p.m. EST, NBC
Game 5, 76ers/Magic at Celtics: Tuesday, April 28 (if necessary)
Game 6, Celtics at 76ers/Magic: Thursday, April 30
Game 7, 76ers/Magic at Celtics: Saturday, May 2

The 76ers are favored to beat the Magic Wednesday night with a money line of -125 at the DraftKings Sportsbook. Orlando seems to be enduring some internal turmoil, which surfaced recent reports in part due to an embarrassing loss on their part at the hands of the Celtics. Boston defeated Orlando in its regular season finale despite resting eight roster regulars, courting a roster comprised entirely of players that are long shots to even play in the playoffs, let alone be regular contributors.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reports that the Magic are "almost certain" to fire head coach Jamahl Mosley, regardless of what happens in the coming days and weeks. So, the Celtics may very well deliver the final nail in the proverbial coffin, if they didn't already.

Boston CelticsNBA Playoffs
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
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BOSTON, MA - APRIL 12: Jalen Suggs #4 of the Orlando Magic tries to dribble past Baylor Scheierman #55 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter at TD Garden on April 12, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
NBANBA reveals initial schedules for opening playoff roundsMatt Dolloff
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