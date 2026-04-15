Bruins playoff preview with Ryan Johnston, Fluto Shinzawa

It's nice to have a Bruins playoff preview to dig into, as opposed to a year ago when Boston was on the outside looking in.

We have a pair of puck regulars to get to, so prepare to watch and scroll, then watch some more and scroll some more. We're starting with the man up top, Fluto Shinzawa. He covers the Bruins for The Athletic and was good enough to zoom into Toucher & Hardy on Tuesday morning before the Bruins took to the ice that night for their season finale. As you'd expect, the conversation started with the debut of James Hagens in the previous game.

To Fluto's expert eye, Hagens impressed in his Bruins debut. The hosts agreed that the young star not only looked comfortable but made a strong case for a playoff role with his speed, skill, and confidence. The conversation then focused to the Bruins winning their final game that night. They did, of course, and that secured the more favorable first-round matchup against the Buffalo Sabres. Finally, the discussion turned to David Pastrnak’s leadership evolution, with Fluto believing Pasta is now ready to be captain. Read more of Fluto's Bruins coverage here.

Bruins Playoff Preview: The Voice Speaks

What voice? None other than your voice of the Boston Bruins on the radio, Ryan Johnston. As Fred points out at the beginning of the clip, Ryan's journey to Bruins radio voice had "humble beginnings" on the Toucher & Hardy Show. RJ did over 100 shows over the course of a year, filling in for various reasons. Now, he joins us on Wednesday mornings at 9 to talk about the Black & Gold. Unless we bump him to another day and another time. Which we had to do for the last two weeks of March. But not today, baby!

By the time we had Ryan on the show Wednesday morning, the Bruins had beaten up on the Devils on Tuesday night and officially pulled Buffalo in the first round. RJ on Wednesday agreed with Fluto from Tuesday: it's a much better matchup for the Bruins, compared to a tougher Carolina team they could've drawn. The Sabres have been hot, but their lack of playoff experience could show. Ryan says to expect a physical series that could go the distance. When will it start? At the time of our chat, those details had yet to be hammered out.