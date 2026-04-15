Barth’s 2026 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Linebackers

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl.

After throwing for defensive linemen on Tuesday, the Felger & Mazz Big Board moved onto linebackers and edge rushers on Wednesday.

Both are positions of need for the Patriots. At linebacker that starts with depth after the departures of Jahlani Tavai, Jack Gibbens, and Marte Mapu this offseason. If the team is taking a longer-term look too, Robert Spillane is entering his age-31 season with no guaranteed money on his contract beyond 2026.

At edge, as we mentioned yesterday, adding at least a rotational player should be on the to-do list. The team added Dre'Mont Jones in free agency but lost K'Lavon Chaisson, while Harold Landry works his way back from a knee injury. Their top rotational player is Eljiah Ponder, who showed promise last year but only played 215 snaps.

Did the Felger & Mazz Big Board find any players who would fill those needs? Here are their picks that stand out as potential Patriots.

LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

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Rodriguez began his college career as a quarterback, and it shows up in his instincts and the way he sees the field. He's been playing linebacker for four years now and really came into his own in 2024 before finishing fifth in the Heisman voting in 2025.

At 6-foot-1, 231 pounds Rodriguez is a defensive playmaker with seven forced fumbles and four interceptions last year, but isn't wild or reckless and rarely gets caught out of position. He's a projected to go in the top 50, and could sneak into the back end of the first round. For the Patriots though, he's most realistically a candidate if they move down from 31 or (way) up from 63.

LB Harold Perkins, LSU

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Rewind a couple of years, and Perkins look to be on the way to being a top-20 pick in the NFL Draft. A five-star recruit and fifth-ranked player nationally coming out of high school, he was a star right away at LSU playing both linebacker and edge rusher.

Unfortunately, a torn ACL cost him most of his 2024 season, and he decided to go back to school for his senior year. Perkins, who checks in at 6-foot-1, 223 pounds, still showed the same speed an instincts but his quickness wasn't the same as it was before the injury. That being said he had a solid season, and showed he can still make plays in coverage and rushing the passer on third downs.

Teams will need to decide if they think he can continue to improve two years post injury, or if last year is more reflective of the player he is now. He won't turn 22 until September so he's a younger player teams will have time to work with. He's currently projected to go early on Day 3.

EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

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During his pre-draft press conference Eliot Wolf mentioned looking to add speed off the edge, and Thomas brings speed off the edge. After posting nine sacks in 2024, he followed up with 6.5 sacks in 2025.