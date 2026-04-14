Revolution advance to Round of 16 in US Open Cup with win over Rhode Island FC

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (April 14, 2026) – The New England Revolution advanced to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 after battling Rhode Island FC to a 1-1 draw after extra time, followed by a 3-1 win in the penalty shootout, on Tuesday night at Centreville Bank Stadium. Forward Diego Fagundez recorded his first goal since returning to New England, combining with fellow Homegrown players Damario McIntosh and Peyton Miller on the tally. Goalkeeper Donovan Parisian made his first team debut and stopped three consecutive penalties in the shootout to send New England to the Round of 16 for the 13th time in club history.

In the next round, the Revolution will face the winner of Wednesday's Round of 32 match between Orlando City SC and FC Naples, either hosting Orlando or traveling to Naples. The U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 draw and match schedule will be announced Thursday.

With a fully rotated starting group for the Round of 32 contest, New England was effective in limiting Rhode Island FC in the first half. The two sides combined for only two shot attempts through 45 minutes, both by New England. One of the shots came from forward Marcos Zambrano, who made his club debut with a 90-minute shift.

After the break, the Revolution quickly snatched the momentum with Fagundez's opening goal in the 50th minute. The Revs' original Homegrown player combined with two of the club's more recent academy graduates in Miller, making his Open Cup debut, and McIntosh. The 18-year-old McIntosh headed Miller's lofted cross into the stride of Fagundez, who rocketed a shot into the back of the net. The goal was his third career tally in the U.S. Open Cup.

Parisian, making his 18th professional start and his first for the senior team, made a crucial stop in the 82nd minute to preserve New England's advantage. Rhode Island drove forward on a promising counter-attack, but Parisian came up big with a diving save. The 2025 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick made two saves in 120 minutes of action prior to the shootout.

In the closing minutes of the match, winger Griffin Yow and midfielder Allan Oyirwoth had opportunities to double New England’s lead, but both saw their shot attempts narrowly miss the frame. In the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time, Rhode Island found their equalizer, a header from JJ Williams before the final whistle, to send the match to extra time.

In the 104th minute, the Revolution nearly regained their lead with their best chance of the added period. Forward Luca Langoni struck a shot past the goalkeeper's reach, but Rhode Island's center back cleared the quality chance off the line.

With the score still knotted at 1-1, the match proceeded to a penalty shootout. After Rhode Island converted its first attempt, Parisian delivered a clutch performance with three straight denials. Defender Tanner Beason, who wore the captain's armband for all 120 minutes tonight, stepped up to the spot to ice the game with the decisive penalty.