Red Sox make multiple roster moves, call up right-handed pitcher

The Red Sox called up right-handed pitcher Jack Anderson, according to 7News. Their decision occurs after the ballclub’s 13-6 loss to the Twins in a game in which ace pitcher Garrett Crochet allowed 10 earned runs in 1.2 innings pitched.

Boston is also working through corresponding moves, including optioning lefty Tyler Samaniego to Triple-A Worcester. Johan Oviedo was placed on the 60-day IL to free up a spot on the team’s 40-man roster, making room for Anderson, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

Anderson was acquired by the Red Sox in the 2024 MLB Rule 5 Draft from the Tigers. In three seasons with the Woo Sox, Anderson has a 3-3 record in 13 appearances — six of which were starts — while allowing 46 hits, 29 earned runs and 13 walks. He struck out 30 batters in 38 innings pitched. He made one appearance for Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic, allowing one run in three innings pitched with three strikeouts.

After winning consecutive series for the first time in 2026, the Red Sox dropped to 6-10 overall in their first game against the Twins. They are in last place of the AL East by half a game and trail the Yankees and Orioles by three games in the division. Even after a horrendous start to the season, Boston is still within a few games of climbing the ranks in the AL East standings.