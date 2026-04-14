Will the Patriots trade up? Draft analysis with Christopher Price

If the Patriots trade up, it will be for good reason according to one of our regular contributors on Toucher & Hardy.

That regular contributor is a man who goes by the name of Chrisopher Price. Or "man by name Chris Prangus" if you're a big Dr. Steve Brule fan like we are. Christopher Price covers the Patriots beat for the Boston Globe. The "paper of record," as Fred Toucher puts it at the end of the segment we clipped into the video you see above. Then he goes and draws an unflattering contrast to the Boston Herald and says: "Take that, Andrew Callahan!" We're sorry, Andrew. Fred was just going for the easy laugh. No offense. Come back on the show soon, please.

Back to Price. We started the conversation with the topic that's been in everyone's feed for the last week: Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. Fred was once again going for the laughs, referring to the Vrabel-Dianna Russini pics and asking Christopher if he'd ever intertwined fingers with Mike Vrabel. Christopher said no, but he did shake Vrabel's hand just yesterday. Price was at the brand-new Patriots facility and said everything was business as usual. In other words, all that tabloid drama isn't getting in the way of New England's draft preparations.

Will the Patriots Trade Up?

The 2026 NFL Draft experience will be much different than it was last year. That goes for both the team and the fans. The Patriots are in a solid spot—competitive, but still building—so they have to decide between filling a need or taking the best player available. The expectation is that they’ll stay at pick 31 and take a lineman. The only twist, according to Christopher Price, could be tight end Kenyan Sadiq. if Sadiq falls from where he's expected to go in the middle of the first round, Price can see the Patriots trading up, as he'd be a near-perfect fit for the team.

That's the gist of what Christopher was getting at with Fred, Hardy and Wallach this morning. Unlike last year, where the team went in targeting Will Campbell and picked Will Campbell, this year is more uncertain. As the teams ahead of them in the Draft make their picks, the Patriots will have to adjust accordingly. They'll target players, not just one player. And they'll stay flexible, whether they pick or move. Keep tabs on all of it with Price's reporting in the Globe, which you can stay up-to-date with here.