Patriots Draft Preview 2026: Safeties

It's the last full week before the 2026 NFL Draft, but we still have a couple of positional previews to go (we still have special teams coming on Thursday). We'll start the week by wrapping up defense and looking at this year's safeties, and which would potentially be fits for the New England Patriots.

This offseason the Patriots lost Jaylinn Hawkins but added Kevin Byard in free agency, in what can be looked at as a 'one-for-one' swap. Byard projects to fill Hawkins' role as the deep safety, playing alongside standout rookie Craig Woodson.

Yet Byard is entering his age-33 season, and signed to a one-year deal. He's not a long-term answer at the position. Plus, the Patriots' depth at safety falls off rather sharply after their two starters. The other safeties on the roster are Dell Pettus, John Saunders Jr., Brenden Schooler, and free agent signing Mike Brown. All four have primarily been special teams player over the course of their careers, with Mike Brown's 503 career defensive snaps over four years the most among the group.

Will the Patriots simply be looking for a player to add depth? Or one with more upside - and earlier in the draft - that projects to eventually move into a starting role? It's a top-heavy class so there are more of the former, but they're mostly projected to go in the top 100. Let's start at the top of the class.

First round

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One safety is projected to go in the first half - and likely the top 10 - of this year's draft. That's Caleb Downs from Ohio State. Downs did a little big of everything in Ohio State's defense, and can be a playmaker from multiple roles. There's a case to be made he's one of the best overall players in the draft, but will fall a little bit due to positional value.

Later in the first round there are two players to watch - Dillon Thieneman from Oregon and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren from Toledo. Thieneman transferred from Purdue to Oregon last year and played a staring role in the Ducks' defense. He didn't have just one role, playing primarily in the box but also a significant amount of snaps deep and a slot cornerback.

He's a very fluid mover at 6-foot, 201 pounds who can cover a lot of ground with high-level athleticism and great play recognition and instincts that let him get a step ahead. He most likely won't make it to the Patriots on the draft board but would be a natural fit in their defense if he did.

McNeil-Warren profiles more like the kind of traditional box safety the Patriots moved off of last year (ex. Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers). At 6-foot-3, 201 pounds he's at his best playing downhill or lurking in the intermediate parts of the field. He can get his hands on the football in zone coverage (five interceptions, 11 pass breakups over the past three seasons). That being said he's at his best against the run, with 5.5 tackles for a loss last year.

Whether it's against the run or pass, McNeil-Warren knows what to do when he gets to the football. He's a hard-hitting tackler and forced nine fumbles during his college career. Projections have him going anywhere from sneaking inside the top 20 to falling out of the first round, but there seems to be a better chance he's on the board for the Patriots than the other two players in this group.

Pick 63

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Moving onto Day 2, things start to thin out a bit in the top 50 - especially if McNeil Warren goes in the first round. With just under a two weeks to go in the draft only one true safety is expected to go around the Patriots' second pick - A.J. Haulcy from LSU. The position being thin could push him up the board and out of the Patriots' range, but a drop isn't impossible.

In a draft full of smaller, quicker, deep coverage safeties on Days 2 and 3, Haulcy stands out as an exception. He measured in at 6-foot, 215 at the Combine but looked to be playing in the 220 range in the fall. Playing on the back end or lurking in the middle of the field he does a great job of reading offenses, then uses his instincts to quickly trigger on the football. Once there he's shown an ability to both deliver big hits and create turnovers. After transferring from Houston to LSU last year, he had three interceptions and four pass breakups in his first year of SEC football.

While Haulcy is quick, he doesn't have the straight-line speed of some other safeties (he ran a 4.52 at the Combine). That might limit his ability to handle deep zones on a regular basis in the NFL, but in a defense where he can play mostly in the box or split coverage assignments deep, he has real upside as a playmaker in the second and third levels.

Also expected to go in this range are hybrid cornerback/safety prospects Treydan Stukes from Arizona and Keionte Scott from Miami. You can find more on those players in our cornerback preview here.

Pick 95

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Later on Day 2 looks to be the sweet spot for safeties in this draft. There's a group of five safeties projected to go in the 8-110 range, with the Patriots sitting at Pick 95. As we usually say to qualify these player groupings, it's unlikely all five make it to Pick 95 but the Patriots should have the option of at least a couple of them.

If the Patriots are looking for a deep safety who can step into Byard's role, among the top options here is Penn State's Zakee Wheatley (who the team hosted on a top-30 visit). Wheatley plays with good range, reads routes well, and is a solid tackler at 6-foot-3, 203 pounds. He has two years of full-time starting experience, but played at least some role for the full season in each of the last four years.

Bud Clark, a three-time team captain at TCU, is also a backend safety, but is more of a ballhawk. He had four interceptions and seven pass breakups last year, but can get over aggressive at times. While a technically sound tackler, he is a bit on the smaller side at 6-foot-1, 188 pounds which could limit his flexibility to play up when needed.

As far as pure coverage players go, Genesis Smith is among the better safeties in the draft. That being said his tackling is a significant concern - he had a missed tackle rate right around 20% each of the last three years at 6-foot-2, 202 pounds. Obviously safeties are primarily coverage players, but that could give a team pause at a position that is supposed to be the 'last line' for the defense.

Moving closer to the line of scrimmage, if the Patriots want more of a man coverage safety Jalon Kilgore could be a target. At 6-foot-1, 210 pounds he plays bigger than his size and has experience in both man and zone coverage. He's able to stick with tight ends in man coverage, but might not have the range for deep zones in the NFL.

USC's Kamari Ramsey is a similar player, who is better against the run but not quite as quick in coverage. Still Ramsey fits the mold of a modern day box safety, especially with significant improvements as a consistent tackler in 2025.

Day 3

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Day 3 is when this safety class thins out. There's still some options on the board, but not as much depth in most years.

Again focusing on deep safeties first, VJ Payne from Kansas State played multiple spots in college put will likely end up mostly on the back end in the NFL. He's fast and a smooth mover, which allows him to cover a lot of ground at 6-foot-3, 206 pounds. When he needs to come downhill he's not as effective, but that might be mitigated in certain systems.

Closer to the line of scrimmage is Miami's Jakobe Thomas, who is as old-school as it gets at the position. At 6-foot-1, 211 pounds, Thomas loves hitting and the physical nature of the game, and that shows up on tape. At the same time Thomas has a nose for the football and his instincts in coverage lead to playmaking, with six pass breakups and five interceptions last year. He did that while being called for just two penalties last year.

Thomas' overly-aggressive style can burn him as much as it helps him, and he only has two years of significant college production (2023 at Middle Tennessee State, last year at Miami). That knocks him down to Day 3, but with the right coaching he can be a situational playmaker on third downs.

Later on Day 3, the Patriots reportedly met with Maryland safety Jalen Huskey. He's another player who had significant on-ball production with 11 interceptions in the last three years including four last season. He has some cornerback experience but should be a safety at the next level at 6-foot-1, 196 pounds. His instincts help make up for where he drops off athletically, which will be tested in the NFL.