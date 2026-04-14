Eliot Wolf still waiting on calls for Patriots’ 1st-round pick

It sounds like the Patriots' phones aren't exactly ringing off the hook for their top draft pick.

Granted, the Pats hold the not-so-coveted 31st overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, which kicks off next Thursday night. If Wolf is expecting the league to come to him on that pick, he should pivot to just picking up the phone himself. But perhaps he does realize that, and his comments about pick 31 on Tuesday were a way of shopping it to any interested teams, while knowing that the call could come at any moment, even that same night.

"There's always waves within a draft," Wolf said. "I think it was maybe the sixth round last year, there was a rush of trades, four right in a row. I don't know how people know that. I don't know if the report that you saw was more first round. Maybe it's true for the first round. I've already heard that there's – no one's called us yet (on the 31st pick), but I've already heard that there's teams that have been calling around looking to move up. Kind of more on the front end of the draft, but I think we'll just kind of continue to monitor it and see what happens."

Wolf right there touched on the Patriots' reality at their spot. The most likely scenario with another team coming to them, is that they get to the end of the first round and there's a prospect sitting there drawing interest from multiple clubs who want to jump from the second round to the end of the first. Contracts change at that point, as well as the pay scale. However, if it's a coveted player at a premium position, another team may actually like the idea of having the choice to pick up their fifth-year option, which is only available for first-rounders.

Still, it's not particularly promising for the Patriots that no one's called them about the pick, if they truly want to move up or down the board. Plenty of conversations happen during the draft, as the board evolves in real time, but GMs can also prepare themselves by going over potential scenarios with each other, so they're not negotiating entirely on the fly when the clock's actually ticking.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A video board displays the text "ON THE CLOCK" for the New England Patriots during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

From the sound of it, the Patriots aren't hearing much from outside their own walls. It's quite possible they just stay at 31 and take the top guy on their board. It's also possible that the draft falls their way in that regard, because they may have their choice of prospects on the offensive and defensive lines that can fill immediate needs, anyway.

"We're open to anything. Whatever way we can possibly improve the team, we're open to," Wolf said. "We have 11 picks. Most of those are kind of later in the draft, but we do have some flexibility with those 11 picks. I think it'll depend a little bit on how the board falls. If we view that there's a player that whether he's falling or there's somebody that we think we need to go get, we'll be open to those opportunities."