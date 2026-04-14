Eliot Wolf on Christian Gonzalez’ contract

Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf did not offer any clarity on the Patriots’ status regarding extending star cornerback Christian Gonzalez during his pre-draft press conference on Monday.

"No Gonzalez update other than I'll continue to publicly say that we want Christian here,” Wolf said. “Again, he's under contract, so we would expect that. As far as players on other teams, again, going to keep the door open to anything that we think may improve our roster, whether that's with the player you mentioned or other players."

Gonzalez, who is eligible for his fifth-year option to be picked up by the team, missed the first four games of the 2025 season with a hamstring injury he suffered in preseason training camp. He started in 14 games, posting 54 solo tackles en route to his first career Pro Bowl. His only interception of the season occurred during the final moments of the AFC Championship Game, sealing the Patriots’ trip to Super Bowl 60.

Before the NFL League Meetings in Phoenix, head coach Mike Vrabel worked out with Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheanachor, a projected first-round pick. Wolf did not provide a direct answer to who the Patriots will select 31st overall, their first of 11 selections in the upcoming draft.