Bruins to play Sabres in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Dec 27, 2025; Buffalo, New York, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Viktor Arvidsson (71) skates with the puck as Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) defends during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

The Bruins decided not to leave their first-round playoff fate in the hands of the Senators. Instead, the Bruins locked themselves into a first-round date with the Sabres by way of Tuesday's 4-0 beatdown of the Devils at TD Garden.

The win made the first-round showdown between the longtime rivals officially as the Senators are no longer able to match the Bruins in points for the top wild card spot.

In what was will be their first playoff head-to-head since 2010, the Sabres come into the postseason as the top team in the Atlantic Division.

Buffalo's surge began all the way back in December, really, as the team went nuclear after firing general manager Kevyn Adams. At the time of Adams' firing,. the Sabres sat at 14-14-5 on the year (tied for the fifth-worst point percentage in the NHL). Post-firing, though, the Sabres have gone on a 36-9-4 run, with a .776 point percentage that ranks tops in the NHL over that span. And at one point, the Sabres put together the best 40-game segment by any team since the 1995-96 Red Wings.

While Buffalo's success this year has really come down to their team game, they are undoubtedly powered by Tage Thompson (another 40-goal season and the second point-per-game season of his career) and Rasmus Dahlin. Dahlin has been especially impressive this season, with 74 points and a plus-18 rating in 77 games, and has put himself in the Norris Trophy conversation as one of the league's top defenders.

In goal, the Sabres have leaned on Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen down the stretch, with Luukkonen posting an 11-2-1 record and .920 save percentage in 14 starts since returning from the Olympic break. (One of those three losses came against the Bruins, by the way, as Pavel Zacha and the Bruins tagged him for four goals on 31 shots in a Mar. 25 overtime win over the Sabres up in Buffalo.)

The buzz is certainly there with the Sabres — and rightfully so given the year they've put together, especially at the top of their roster — but the question with their team and with these players will be how they handle the bright lights of the playoffs. This will (obviously) be the first time that Dahlin, Thompson, and Luukkonen have played in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and looking at Buffalo's entire roster, the Sabres come into this series with just 12 players with prior NHL playoff experience on their roster.

Overall, the Bruins took three of four meetings with the Sabres this season, and held a narrow scoring edge (12-11) in those four games. David Pastrnak was the Black and Gold's top threat in that four-game series, with three goals and six points.