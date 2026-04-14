Bruins center Fraser Minten wins NESN’s 7th Player Award

Jan 20, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Bruins center Fraser Minten (93) waits for the face-off against the Dallas Stars during the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In a field of four beyond-deserving candidates (a rarity for this award some years), Bruins center Fraser Minten took home this year's NESN 7th Player Award.

Minten's win of the annual award, which is selected by fan vote online at NESN.com and presented to the Bruin who exceeded the expectations of Bruins fans during the season, was announced prior to Tuesday's win over the Devils.

One of just three Bruins to appear in all 82 games this season (Mark Kastelic and Sean Kuraly were the other two), Minten posted 17 goals and 35 points, along with a plus-21 rating, for the B’s this season. Minten's 35 points ranked eighth among all Boston skaters, and was seventh among all NHL rookies.

Minten is the first Bruins rookie to win the award since Jeremy Swayman (2021-22).

While the fan voting on this award often tends to lean towards a younger player no matter what they do, the 21-year-old truly did earn this one with a role that continued to expand and grow as the year went on. Which is certainly impressive when considering that Marco Sturm revealed postgame that Minten was actually one of the players they talked about maybe beginning the year in the minors before training camp officially began and Sturm got a look at Minten.

"He went from that to playing with David Pastrnak," Sturm said following Tuesday's game. "That's hard to do, and that's why he's a special player. He deserved the award tonight. He's a great kid, he wants to get better every day. He's not done yet. Very happy with his overall development this season."