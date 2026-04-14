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Bruins wrap up regular season with easy win over Devils

The B’s will officially play the Sabres in the first round after dismantling the Devils in a breezy regular season finale.

Matt Dolloff
Apr 14, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Mark Kastelic (47) celebrates after scoring his second goal with his teammates during the first period against the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Boston Bruins managed to head into the playoffs on a high note, and find out their playoff opponent in the process.

Boston dismantled the New Jersey Devils in the first period and never looked back, en route to a 4-0 victory on Tuesday night at TD Garden to close out their 2025-26 regular season. They finished with a 45-27-10 record and 100 points, a 24-point improvement over 2024-25. They will officially take on the Atlantic Division rival Buffalo Sabres in the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The game was decided in the first period, and even earlier than that would suggest. Morgan Geekie scored his 39th goal of the season just 53 seconds into the game, finishing a feed from David Pastrnak to put the B's up 1-0. That would be all the offense they needed.

Pastrnak scored his 100th point of the season with the assist, and has now reached the century mark in four straight. He pulled that off despite ending a four-year streak of at least 40 goals, as he evolved into more of a playmaker in a season that the Bruins needed to squeeze offense out of more unexpected sources.

The Bruins barrage was far from over. Mark Kastelic scored two straight for the B's, about 11 and a half minutes apart, to give them a 3-0 lead late in the first. Kastelic now has three goals in his last two games, extending his new career-best for a single season at 12 total, while playing all 82 games.

And for the early cherry on top, Viktor Arvidsson scored his 25th goal of the season with just eight seconds left to give the home team a 4-0 advantage at the first intermission mark. Arvidsson's 25 goals were his best output since 2022-23 and second-best goal total over his past seven seasons.

Bruins rookie James Hagens played more than 15 minutes and registered a shot on goal and a hit in his second career game, again playing on a line with Fraser Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov. Hagens made his presence felt as a forechecker, pressuring opposing puckcarriers and showing no hesitation to engage in puck battles.

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman stopped all 22 Devils shots for his second shutout of the season and his 31st win in 54 starts. He went 7-for-7 stopping high-danger shots, but outside of those opportunities, it was a relatively stress-free night for the starting netminder. He also gets to say he headed into the postseason on a positive note.

The B's now await the official schedule of their first-round matchup with the Sabres, but with the NHL regular season still yet to conclude, it's likely they get a few days off between games to nurse any remaining injuries and recharge for the team's return to playoff action.

Boston Bruinsnew jersey devils
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
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