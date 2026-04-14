Bruins wrap up regular season with easy win over Devils

The Boston Bruins managed to head into the playoffs on a high note, and find out their playoff opponent in the process.

Boston dismantled the New Jersey Devils in the first period and never looked back, en route to a 4-0 victory on Tuesday night at TD Garden to close out their 2025-26 regular season. They finished with a 45-27-10 record and 100 points, a 24-point improvement over 2024-25. They will officially take on the Atlantic Division rival Buffalo Sabres in the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The game was decided in the first period, and even earlier than that would suggest. Morgan Geekie scored his 39th goal of the season just 53 seconds into the game, finishing a feed from David Pastrnak to put the B's up 1-0. That would be all the offense they needed.

Pastrnak scored his 100th point of the season with the assist, and has now reached the century mark in four straight. He pulled that off despite ending a four-year streak of at least 40 goals, as he evolved into more of a playmaker in a season that the Bruins needed to squeeze offense out of more unexpected sources.

The Bruins barrage was far from over. Mark Kastelic scored two straight for the B's, about 11 and a half minutes apart, to give them a 3-0 lead late in the first. Kastelic now has three goals in his last two games, extending his new career-best for a single season at 12 total, while playing all 82 games.

And for the early cherry on top, Viktor Arvidsson scored his 25th goal of the season with just eight seconds left to give the home team a 4-0 advantage at the first intermission mark. Arvidsson's 25 goals were his best output since 2022-23 and second-best goal total over his past seven seasons.

Bruins rookie James Hagens played more than 15 minutes and registered a shot on goal and a hit in his second career game, again playing on a line with Fraser Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov. Hagens made his presence felt as a forechecker, pressuring opposing puckcarriers and showing no hesitation to engage in puck battles.

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman stopped all 22 Devils shots for his second shutout of the season and his 31st win in 54 starts. He went 7-for-7 stopping high-danger shots, but outside of those opportunities, it was a relatively stress-free night for the starting netminder. He also gets to say he headed into the postseason on a positive note.