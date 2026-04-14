Bruins enter Game 82 with two first-round opponent options

Jan 13, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Elias Lindholm (28), right-winger David Pastrnak (88), and defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) talk during a stop in play during the second period of the game against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images

Locked into one of the two wild card spots in the East, the Bruins will head into Tuesday's regular season finale knowing they will play either the Buffalo Sabres or Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 98-point Bruins could even know their round one opponent by the end of the night, too, as a win in any fashion would lock the Bruins into a first-round date with Buffalo, as the 97-point Senators would be unable to catch the Bruins in points.

That appears to be of interest to the Bruins, too, with B's head coach Marco Sturm expected to go with something close to a full lineup for Game 82.

“We want to win this game, that’s pretty clear for us," Sturm said following an optional skate at TD Garden. "Half our guys probably favor Buffalo, other half probably Carolina, I don’t know. I can’t tell you what I think, but for me, this is the most important thing for me: Having the mindset [of winning this game]."

From a Boston point of view, the Sabres could be the preference for the Black and Gold, if only because Bruins went 3-1-0 against the Sabres during the regular season compared to a 1-1-1 record against the Hurricanes. The Hurricanes have also proven to be a downright dominant club at home ice, especially during postseason play.

The Bruins and Sabres last met in postseason play back in 2010, while the Bruins and Hurricanes last linked up for a playoff series in 2022.

If the Bruins lose in regulation, an Ottawa win or overtime/shootout loss against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday would allow the Senators to jump the Bruins in points or by way of the tiebreaker favoring the Senators. A Boston overtime/shootout loss coupled with an Ottawa win of any sort on Wednesday would also see Ottawa move into the top wild card spot via the tiebreaker favoring the Sens.

In other words, a win against the Devils on Tuesday night is the easiest path for Sturm and his company to get a head start on their first-round homework.

But don't expect Sturm to admit that just yet.