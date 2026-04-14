Barth’s 2026 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Defensive line

STATE COLLEGE, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 8: Dani Dennis-Sutton #33 of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts before a play against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium on November 8, 2025 in State College, Pennsylvania.

The Felger & Mazz Big Board flipped to defense on Tuesday for the first time. In the buildup to the 2026 NFL Draft the guys threw for defensive tackles and defensive ends/edge rushers.

Edge rusher is one of the biggest and most immediate needs for the Patriots. The team added Dre'Mont Jones in free agency but lost K'Lavon Chaisson, while Harold Landry works his way back from a knee injury. Their top rotational player is Eljiah Ponder, who showed promise last year but only played 215 snaps. At defensive tackle the Patriots return most of their group, but did lose Khyiris Tonga in free agency.

Could any of the Felger & Mazz Big Board hits help the Patriots fill out those positions? Here are some players that stand out as potential fits...

EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State

Luke Hales/Getty Images

Dennis-Sutton's evaluation is the case of judging a player more by the previous year, or the year before. 'DDS' broke out in 2024 with 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for a loss in 16 games. However he failed to build on that in 2025. Was that because he was no longer playing across from Abdul Carter? Or was he dragged down by the program as a whole struggling?

When things are going right for Dennis-Sutton, he's a multidimensional rusher at 6-foot-6, 256 pounds. Last year his power still showed through - in particular setting the edge against the run - but he wasn't as dominant as a pass rusher. Teams will have to decide if the 2024 or 2025 is more representative of the player he is. He's currently projected to go on Day 2.

EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Moore is another projected Day 2 edge rusher. He saw significant playing time over three years but his production really jumped last season when he finished with 10 sacks and 10.5 tackles in 12 games.

At 6-foot-4, 255 pounds Moore wins mainly with power and a relentless motor. Improving his pass rush tool box will unlock the next level of his game. That energy and violence seem to be things the Patriots look for, which could put him in the mix for them on Day 2.

Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana

Scott Clause/USA Today Network

As an athletic but smaller (6-foot-2, 291 pounds) pass-rushing defensive tackle from a smaller school, Proctor has drawn some comparisons to Milton Williams (as a prospect) during this pre-draft process. Honestly, it's not a bad comp. He wins in similar ways, exploding off the line and slipping by slower offensive linemen. Once in the backfield, he has a nose for the football.