Which positions Eliot Wolf see as strengths and weaknesses in the 2026 NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 24: General manager Eliot Wolf of the New England Patriots speaks to the media during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 24, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

With the 2026 NFL Draft less than two weeks away, the pre-draft process is just about over (teams can host players for top-30 visits through Wednesday). Teams are finalizing their plans and draft board. During his pre-draft press conference on Monday, New England Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said the team will be going through that process in the coming days.

"It is not finalized. The college scouts are actually here now," Wolf explained. "We restarted this round of draft meetings over the weekend – not this past weekend, but two weekends ago. We’re still tweaking. We're not through every position this round yet, but they're doing some breakout groups right now while I'm down here, working through clumps of players and just kind of making sure that we have those guys in the right order. So, I would say the hay is not quite in the barn yet."

Still, the picture work is done. With that, Wolf gave an assessment of where this draft stacks up at different positions.

"I think it's a pretty strong draft on the offensive and defensive line," Wolf shared. "Secondary, maybe not as much. Receiver and tight end are pretty good in comparison to some of the recent years," Wolf said.

"I think [linebacker] is solid. I think it's probably a little bit similar to the way it was last year," Wolf later noted answering another question. "Maybe, for me at least, I thought there were – I thought it was going to be a little bit better than maybe that's come out, but I do think it's a good position Day 3 from a depth standpoint. I think there's a lot of players that you could justify using a Day 3 pick on."

Let's start at the top. Based on Wolf's comments, the Patriots believe this is a strong draft in the trenches. That lines up with the majority of draft projections that have the Patriots taking a player up front at the top of the draft - mostly at edge and offensive tackle but some that includes guards and defensive tackles (the Patriots have met with projected top-50 picks at all four positions).

Wolf was also asked about the edge position specifically. The team got bigger up front in free agency in adding Dre'Mont Jones but losing K'Lavon Chaisson. Look for the Patriots to try and replace Chaisson's speed-rusher style in the draft.

"We could complement our room with some speed. I think that's evident. Dre’Mont, Harold [Landry III], Elijah [Ponder] and some of the other guys we have, they all have their skill sets. We would like to get faster," Wolf noted. "Dre’Mont’s a guy that can play across the line, run games. I mean, he can sneaky beat you with speed, but that's probably not his bread and butter. So, that's an area that we're looking to try to improve the depth on the roster."

As for the other positions that Wolf mentioned, him being down on the secondary as a whole - cornerback and safety - feels notable. Both spots project as depth needs for the Patriots, and there are starters at each position (Carlton Davis, Kevin Byard) who are on the older side with no guaranteed money beyond this year.

If the Patriots feel the talent isn't overall there in the draft at either position, would they skip it and look to address those needs in the veteran market? Or would they draft a player they like higher than expected, to make sure they don't miss out in a class with less depth?

The Patriots have met with one safety projected to go in the top 100, in Zakee Wheatley from Penn State. They have not had any visits with cornerbacks expected to go on Days 1 or 2 of the draft.

Linebacker is more of a depth need for the Patriots, so Wolf liking the Day 3 group makes sense. The interesting thing will be what skillset the Patriots are looking for at the position with most of that Day 3 group made up of situational players of different prototypes (ex. run-stoppers, coverage linebackers, etc).