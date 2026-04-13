Utah Jazz signs Maine Celtic to two-year contract

March 20, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; UC San Diego Tritons guard Hayden Gray (3) reacts during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images



The Utah Jazz appear to be taking advantage of the Celtics player development system, signing Maine Celtic Hayden Gray to a two-year deal, according to Shams Charania.

Gray suited up for 35 games in Maine, averaging 10.5 points, 6.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds. The guard is viewed as a defense first player, setting the Maine Celtics single-season steal record with 79.

Gray had a breakout game in Maine back in January, posting a stat line of 23 points, 11 assists and eight steals in a victory over College Park.