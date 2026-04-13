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Utah Jazz signs Maine Celtic to two-year contract

Danny Ainge dipping into Boston’s prospect pool.

Colin Kennedy

March 20, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; UC San Diego Tritons guard Hayden Gray (3) reacts during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images


The Utah Jazz appear to be taking advantage of the Celtics player development system, signing Maine Celtic Hayden Gray to a two-year deal, according to Shams Charania

Gray suited up for 35 games in Maine, averaging 10.5 points, 6.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds. The guard is viewed as a defense first player, setting the Maine Celtics single-season steal record with 79. 

Gray had a breakout game in Maine back in January, posting a stat line of 23 points, 11 assists and eight steals in a victory over College Park. 

The UC San Diego product played in his first game with the Jazz on Sunday night against the Lakers where he scored six points in 25 minutes.

Boston Celtics
Colin KennedyWriter
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