Mock Draft Mailbag 3.0: Focusing on the trenches

We've reached the final full week before the 2026 NFL Draft. The vast majority of the pre-draft process is done (Wednesday is the deadline for top-30 visits), leaving teams to set their boards and prepare to be on the clock.

Meanwhile, fans have been busy putting themselves on the clock, which brings us to our final Mock Draft Mailbag of the year. As this draft process winds down New England Patriots fans appear to be especially focused on the offensive and defensive lines, especially at the top of the draft.

For those who are unfamiliar with the exersice, this works like the Mailbags we do during the regular season but instead of submitting questions people submit their mock drafts for reactions. With all of those mock drafts there are bound to be some overlaps. For players or trades that appear repeatedly, I'll mention them once. Assume that reaction applies to other drafts where the same pick or trade is made. Let's get started...

Note: The way these tweets are displayed, some of the mocks are cropped. You’ll have to open them in Twitter/X to see the full draft.

Let's start with what was one of the top discussion points of last week. The Patriots have been tied to a few of the top guards in this draft between top-30 meetings and other reports. So, just how high would they take one?

Pick 31 feels not impossible, but unlikely. But the rest of Day 2? If the team is looking for an immediate starter - and those are some of the players they've been linked to - a trade back from 31 or up from 63 is probably how they grab that guy. Between projected draft range and play style Rutledge is probably one of if not the best fit in this range. He plays with a real mean streak and physicality, and is further developed as a pass protector than some of the other guards in this range. A three-year starter (one at Middle Tennessee State, two at Georgia Tech) he brings plenty of experience as well.

For the rest of the top-100 here, it's tough to see Lawrence or Klare falling that far to those spots, but they're both logical Patriots targets. Tiernan projects more as a guard than a tackle, and it a bit redundant to Rutledge. Dennis-Sutton, a power rusher with three-down potential, is a solid pick to round out Day 2.

On Day three there's a few more players who probably are going to go earlier than shown here, but are good names for Patriots fans to know. Corleone is a run-stopping nose tackle that could help replace what the team lost in Khyiris Tonga, Randall is a wide receiver-turned-running back who also has special teams upside, and Daniels is a contested catch specialist on the outside. Overall, this draft does a good job of picking players who are realistic targets for the Patriots, either with reported ties or otherwise schematic/style fits.

This certainly is a scenario that hasn't been explored as much (which is good, mock drafts are about looking at as many potential outcomes as possible), both with the trade down and the pick. Because the Patriots have 11 draft picks they shouldn't be as in need of getting picks back in this draft, which could help them add future assets. A top-100 selection from a bad team for moving back eight spots could look great down the road.

As for the picks themselves, I do wonder if they look at Stowers as a true tight end or are one of the teams evaluating him as a wide receiver, given how his skillset projects in their offense. From there, this draft adds a lot of nasty up front in the top 100 - continuing the focus on the trenches. If the Patriots are going to use such a high pick on a guard moving on from Onwenu would make more sense (even if it's not on draft night). Onwenu had a career year last year but is in a contract year, and this could be a case of the old Belichick philosophy of "moving on a year too early instead of a year too late."

What I found most interesting about this mock though is the back-to-back linebackers with Perkins and Rolder. I haven't seen many mock that much but the team certianly has spots to be won at that position. In particular these two complement each other well with Perkins flying around as a playmaker and Rolder being more of a clean-up guy. They'd be a fun pairing, and would certainly give Zak Kuhr a lot to work with.

One final note here - I got a chance to ask Dane Brugler who his 'my guy' players are in this draft, and one of the players he cited was Nowakowski. He'd add well-rounded depth to the Patriots tight end room. (Brugler also mentioned Boston College offensive lineman Logan Taylor in that answer).

How about a player on the interior on the other side of the line? The Patriots hosted McDonald for a top-30 visit, and it was reported last week that the Patriots "want to continue to strengthen" their defensive tackle rotation. While most of their top interior players are primarily pass rushers, McDonald would give them a stout run defender in the middle.

If they take a defensive tackle high though, it means finding other needs later on. This draft does a good job of doing that. On the edge Moore has the kind of explosivness both Mike Vrabel and Eliot Wolf have said they're looking for, and Delp is a do-it-all tight end the team met with during the pre-draft process.

It's a bit of a wait for tackle but that might just be the nature of this draft. Barber is part of the group expected to go early on Day 3, and has swing tackle potential.

Finally, although it's a little later than they're projected to go I like how this draft addresses the depth needs in the secondary. Payne and Masses would both be good complementary additions to what the Patriots already have at the safety and cornerback spots, and project as players who could fill in rotationally and contribute on special teams right away.

One more mock draft that goes away from what has been the conventional wisdom at the top. Rodriguez is one of my favorite players in this draft - he's a playmaker without a tendency to be reckless, which is a rare combination. If the Patriots drafted him the idea would likely be for him to take over as the green dot linebacker sooner rather than later. It's just a matter of how does he fit into the Patriots' draft plans as a projected top-50 pick? A trade back probably makes the most sense.

Clark is another player at a position where the Patriots have an older starter on an expiring contract (Byard). His coverage skills make him a logical successor down the road, but he has the ability to contribute right away as a rotational player.

On Day 3, Stribling is a great name for Patriots fans to know - they met with him on a top-30 visit. His skillset, speed, and size on the outside make him a unique player as a good insurance policy if the Patriots don't land A.J. Brown, but a player who can still carve out a rotational role without having to use too high of a draft pick if they do. Finally this draft includes Wright, another guard the Patriots have met with. If they don't take a guard early like has been the buzz this week, he's a fit on Day 3 as a similar player to Onwenu stylistically.

Back to a position we've talked a lot more about, but an unfamiliar name. Proctor is a 'planet player' who moves incredibly well at 6-foot-7, 352 pounds. While most project him as a right tackle in the NFL, some see his future brighter at guard. In that sense he could help the Patriots in two ways - step in as the guard they seem to be looking for right away, while giving them a potential replacement for Morgan Moses. The question is - will he fall? Projections for him are wide, from the top 10 to falling to the Patriots' range (he'd still probably be a trade-up player though).

From there, the Patriots add a physical, bully, violent edge rusher in Jacas, and their tight end in Klare. They add more offensive line depth in a potential swing tackle in Bowry, and a few athletic developmental players in Schrauth and Gumbs. My favorite Day 3 pick here though is probably Keenan, a 6-foot-1, 327-pound nose tackle who won't offer much as a pass rusher but would be a real boost to the Patriots' run defense.

First off Bob, thank you for following along! Clearly you have been, based on some of the players you're taking here. Love the SEC double-dip on Day 2 with Haulcy and Crawford. Haulcy's profile as a big hitter who is also a sure tackler and a player that can force turnovers makes him seem like a potential starting safety of the future, but I'm not sure he gets to Pick 63. Crawford is more realistic at 95, and is a good double-dip candidate. A late-to-football player it was impressive how well he handled the multiple assignments Auburn threw at him, and he has more upside than a typical late-Day 2 pick.

Lawrence is viewed by many as a second-round prospect, but I could see the Patriots taking him at Pick 31. His get-off, quickness, and flexibility all seem to line up with the kind of edge players they've talked about this offseason. I don't think he's the only option at that point in the draft, but he's a good player.

So is Proctor, who is one of the top FCS players in this draft. A small-school, hyper athletic pass rushing defensive tackle, he's draw some comps to Milton Williams (as a prospect) in this process. He'd help the pass rush from the inside, while Golday is a downhill linebacker who would help against the run at the second level.

Davis is a good player to know as well. He's one of the lesser talked about tackles in that early Day 3 group. He has good natural size and strength to work with as a developmental player, but heed to improve as the rep goes on. A four-year starter at left tackle (two at New Mexico, two at Illinois), his size gives him swing tackle potential at the next level.

This is a pretty extreme move back for the Patriots, but getting three extra top-100 picks is quite the haul. I'm not sure I've seen any trades like this in recent history (although not many have that collection of picks to offer like the Jaguars do).

After making the trade, this draft does a good job of swiftly checking off positions of need. Washington feels a bit high for a running back for them, but he can play. Still, I feel like grabbing a linebacker, nose tackle, or defensive back there might make more sense, then figuring out the running back later. Finally, basically trading this year's Day 3 for next year's Day 3 is quite the thought, especially with a division rival.

Personally, I don't love the idea of the Patriots moving on from both Onwenu and Barmore, especially if their first-round pick is a pipeline pick. This is a team with a young core that just made the Super Bowl, they're not in position to be giving away talent. Plus, I'm not sure what the plan is at right guard here to replace Onwenu (I don't see Stephens as a plug-and-play pro). Maybe moving Miller inside to guard for a year, but assuming he's being picked as the future right tackle they're probably better off focusing on his development there.

That being said, Orange to me is a really good pickup who would help anchor the defensive line. Overton adds a stout presence on the edge as well. There'd be some questions about the pass rush, but the run defensive is significantly improved here. On the plus side against the pass the additions of Lawson, Demmings, and Thomas will help in coverage.

If only it were that easy. This would be a great haul for the Patriots, but will Dunker and Moore get to those spots? That being said, with all of this Day 2 guard talk, I'm surprised Dunker's name hasn't come up more. He played right tackle in college but projects to move to the inside in the NFL, and his power and physicality would fit in New England, while he'd also offer emergency tackle depth.

On Day 3, Bentley has some upside after breaking out as a receiver this year, and is a good candidate if they wait on tight end. Elliott adds that coverage linebacker to play next to Robert Spillane. Gumbs is a good double-up candidate on the edge, betting on raw athleticism. Finally, the kick returner battle between Randall and Brown in training camp and the preseason would be electric.

Three Mock Draft Mailbags in and I think this is the first one that picks Desmond Reid from Pitt, who is sneaky one of the most fun players in the draft. His game has shades - good and bad - of a former Pitt and Patriots running back, Dion Lewis. Reid is fast, quick, and explosive and a handful in the open field. He can run the ball and catch it out of the backfield. At 5-foot-6, 174 pounds though there are questions about his ability to stay healthy at the NFL level, not helped by the fact that he missed time with injuries last season.

I don't think that's too high on Fisher. He definitely has starting upside and does play similar to Spillane. My bigger question is how low are you on Howell? Falling to Pick 55 feels extreme for him, even with his arm length. That would be a huge benefit to the Patriots though, and there's a case to be made to trade up even higher than that if he starts falling. Besides that, solid draft.

I'm just now sure what to make of Bell at this point. Love his skillset, but Brugler said on the Patriots Hub Podcast this week he might not be able to return until into the regular season. Missing spring and summer is tough on a wide receiver's development, so is it worth the risk taking him that high?

Also in this draft, good haul on developmental and potential swing tackles. Burke has tremendous size and high-end swing tackle potential, and Wagner is a player that spent most of the season trending in the right direction (albeit after he struggled against Miami in the season opener). Given the depth needs at both spots and pipeline need at right tackle, a double-up isn't a bad idea especially if both picks are on Day 3.

In terms of keeping things realistic, this draft is excellent. Logical targets for the Patriots, in realistic draft slots (Rutledge might be a bit of a fall but this isn't too extreme). Well done.