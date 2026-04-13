Joe Mazzulla making late push for NBA Coach of the Year award

Apr 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla reacts during the first half against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Joe Mazzulla may not have any desire to be named the NBA’s Coach of the Year, but after the Celtics finished the regular season with 56 wins, capping it off with an unlikely win over the Magic without his top eight players — he may not have any say in the matter.

Prior to Sunday’s 113-108 victory, Boston’s head coach was viewed as the consensus runner-up to the Piston’s JB Bickerstaff, but the prediction markets have seen some movement overnight.

According to both Polymarket and Kalshi, Mazzulla is now the favorite to win the award.

However, over on the sportsbooks Bickerstaff still leads, albeit by a smaller margin than he did a few weeks ago. As of Monday morning on Fanduel, the Piston coach is the odds-on favorite at -260 and Mazzulla trails at +220.

Traditionally, the sportsbooks have a better say as to who will ultimately win awards, with the prediction markets swaying with public opinion, meaning Bickerstaff is still firmly in the driver's seat.

Bickerstaff would be a worthy winner of the honor as he has turned the Pistons around from a 14-win team two years ago into an East leading 60-win team. The head coach has also done an impressive job, especially keeping Detroit afloat with Cade Cunningham going down with a collapsed lung on March 19.

Mazzulla personally probably prefers to not win the award as he has traditionally not been a fan of winning any awards for his job on Boston’s sideline.

“I think it’s a stupid award,” Mazzulla said. “You shouldn’t have it. It’s more about the players and the work the staff puts in. It’s that simple. I really don’t want to be asked or talked about it again”

The argument for Mazzulla to win is a worthy one though, with Boston exceeding all expectations with Jayson Tatum missing the majority of the regular season with the torn achilles. Mazzulla also did a good job managing a roster with a lot of new players.

If anything shows that Mazzulla is worthy of the award it is the fact that his Celtics, without all of their impact players, were able to take down a Magic team with a lot to play for with the likes of Ron Harper Jr., Baylor Scheierman and Josh Tonje.