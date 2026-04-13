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Examining the Red Sox’ approach to team building

When it comes to team building in sports, architects have often subscribed to a broad theory: there’s more than one way to skin a cat. But is there?

Tony Massarotti
ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - APRIL 10: Former St. Louis Cardinals player Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox acknowledges the crowd in his first at bat against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium on April 10, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – APRIL 10: Former St. Louis Cardinals player Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox acknowledges the crowd in his first at bat against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium on April 10, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

When it comes to team building in sports, architects have often subscribed to a broad theory: there's more than one way to skin a cat. For the Red Sox, the real question is whether they can pull it off.

Yes, the Sox won 2-of-3 over the weekend from a St. Louis Cardinals team that has dipped to Bostonian levels of mediocrity in recent years. Is that a step in the right direction? We suppose so. But a series loss would have been far more worrisome than a series win is reassuring, soi take it all with a grain of salt.

For now, the story with the Sox this season remains the same: are the Red Sox going about all of this the right way? The instinctive answer is no, largely because Boston's never-ending rebuild seems stuck in neutral. Boston ranks 16th in the major leagues in winning percentage since the start of the 2019 season, which is hardly sufficient given the resources the Red Sox have at their disposal.

For all the things that happened over the weekend in St. Louis, the most interesting may have been a comment by FOX correspondent and longtime baseball reporter Ken Rosenthal, who suggested Alex Cora is similary dubious in a comment embedded in this tweet by our own Tyler Milliken:

So what, exactly, is Cora trying to say here? Good question. But instinctively, it sure sounds like Cora believes that there is a tradeoff to signing players like Roman Anthony to sizable contracts before they really accomplish anything in the majors. Some of that depends on the pieces around Anthony which brings us back to the philosophy of team building -m and on the inevitable human dynamic.

Here's the point: championship-caliber organizations almost always have some perfect blend of young and old - a stable, veteran presence surrounded by enegetic, frisky youth. As much as we talk about teams needing bal;ance on the field - pithing, hitting and defense - there is also a delicate balance in the clubhouse. You need established, perspective-laden veterans when the team loses 8-of-10 because, as we all know, it's a long season. But you also need young players to bring energy and urgency because you can't be too passive, either.

So what happens when someone like Anthony is granted a relative whopper of a contract just a fraction into his career? Well, he becomes a leader ... especially when the rest of the clubhouse is devoid of enough proven winners to slot Anthony in his proper place.

Maybe this is part of the reason Trevor Story was pumping up Willson Contreras after Contreras' backboned the Red Sox' series win over the weekend.

“He brings a presence,” Story told reporters. “He brings an intensity and some leadership, too. We love that, and that’s what we need. We do have a younger group. He has done a great job of blending and making it all work. He has been a great addition and he’s playing well.”

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - APRIL 10: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox scores a run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning at Busch Stadium on April 10, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - APRIL 10: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox scores a run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning at Busch Stadium on April 10, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

So, are the Red Sox' now fixed? Time will tell. Last year, too, we talked about the sebnce of leadership in the Boston clubouse given the new arrival of Alex Bregman and the defiance of Rafael Devers. Bregman evetually grabbed the reins and helped guide the Red Sox to the playoffs, but now both he and Devers are gone. Enter Contreras, who might similarly need time to grab the wheel.

Still, think about it: homegrown players Brayan Bello, Ceddanne Rafaela, Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell all received contract extensions in the last couple of years. But none have th real credentials yet to be a clubhouse leader. That has created a spinning wheel of veterans around the relative youndster, which hasn't done much to prevent the instability in both individual and team performance.

So can the Sox win this way?

As usual, time will tell.

Boston Red SoxMLB
Tony MassarottiEditor
Tony Massarotti is the co-host of the number 1 afternoon-drive show, Felger & Mazz, on 98.5 The Sports Hub. He is a lifelong Bostonian who has been covering sports in Boston for the last 20 years. Tony worked for the Boston Herald from 1989-2008. He has been twice voted by his peers as the Massachusetts sportswriter of the year (2000, 2008) and has authored five books, including the New York times best-selling memoirs of David Ortiz, entitled “Big Papi.” A graduate of Waltham High School and Tufts University, he lives in the Boston area with his wife, Natalie, and their two sons. Tony is also the host of The Baseball Hour, which airs Monday to Friday 6pm-7pm right before most Red Sox games from April through October. The Baseball Hour offers a full inside look at the Boston Red Sox, the AL East, and all top stories from around the MLB (Major League Baseball).
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