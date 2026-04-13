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Eliot Wolf gives Mike Vrabel update ahead of Patriots draft

Wolf had a somewhat notable update on what Vrabel has been up to in Foxboro, as the Pats get ready for the draft.

Matt Dolloff
Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (center) speaks to reporters in the media during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It has no doubt been an unusual week for Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, but inside the walls of the team's new facility, it's apparently been status quo.

Executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf held his pre-draft press conference on Monday at the Pats' new media workroom inside the soft-launching New Balance Athletics Center in Foxboro, mostly fielding questions about the team's prep for the coming days and weeks. NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry found a creative way to get a bit of an update on Vrabel, who became the biggest headline of the week in the NFL after being spotted at a hotel in Arizona with prominent league reporter Dianna Russini. Wolf likely would've swatted away any direct questions about the scandal, which on Vrabel's end is largely a personal matter, at this stage. But what about Vrabel's work with the team, specifically over the past week or so, as he's been plastered all over the tabloids and forced to issue a response to prying outlets?

"Very involved. I mean, business as usual," Wolf said. "I would say he's been in there with us probably – this round of meetings, probably a little bit more than he was last year, just because I know, there's the coaching staff, he's probably more – this is me putting words in his mouth – probably more comfortable just where things stand from that standpoint. But he's been in there. He's been contributing. He's watched a ton of the players. I think he tries to watch every player that we give to each position coach. He watches that whole – they call it the coaches list. So, he has an opinion on these guys, and it's helpful because sometimes there are players that the scouts like, me included, and he'll be like, 'Well, this is the reason that maybe this guy's not the best fit for us.' So, we can, again, continue to compile all the information together."

The Patriots hold the 31st pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and Wolf reiterated to reporters Monday that he's open to all options with the selection, including a move up the draft board. He also said that the team is still tweaking its draft board and it has not been finalized.

Generally, Wolf seemed more relaxed than he has in prior years, and that's especially notable in the wake of last week's news involving Vrabel. There's no indication as of Monday afternoon that anything would develop with Vrabel himself, from a football standpoint or as it relates to him and the Patriots or the league. It's become a bigger issue on Russini's end. The New York Times, the parent company of The Athletic, is reportedly investigating Russini internally after initially offering a public defense.

As far as the Patriots are concerned, they're getting ready for the draft. Their new facility apparently has a state-of-the-art forcefield to block out external noise. If Vrabel has caused any sort of distraction for the organization, they're not showing it.

Next: Toucher & Hardy add context to Mike Vrabel & Diana Russini story

dianna russinieliot wolfMike VrabelNew England PatriotsPatriots Offseason News
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
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