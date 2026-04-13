Drake Maye ‘humbled’ from Super Bowl loss

Drake Maye has been on a world tour of sorts since the Patriots season ended in February, making stops in Japan, Hawaii and most recently Augusta, Georgia for The Masters this past weekend.

Maye — who has played the world’s most prestigious golf course twice — sat down for an interview with his wife, Ann Michael, and he touched on the feeling of falling short in Santa Clara to the Seahawks.

“It happens fast,” Maye said. “What a ride we had. Tough ending, but at the end of the day, I think (about) the memories and the people you meet and the memories you have and the relationships … it was a blast.”

Maye struggled throughout most of the postseason, completing just over 58% of his passes and throwing four interceptions, including two in the Super Bowl. The quarterback also reportedly dealt with a shoulder injury on his throwing arm, resulting in him receiving an injection prior to the game against the Seahawks.

New England coming up just short of the franchises’ seventh title has naturally affected Maye and his mindset heading into 2026.

“You got to get back to work,” Maye said. “I think it's humbling. I think that's the biggest thing about it. It's humbling. You got to get back to work. When you're so close and within reach, you want that feeling. Everybody says you'll be back — it's not that easy.

“So, we got to get back to work. And I'm looking forward to trying to prove to myself and uh that we can get back and just have another year to get a chance at it. And everybody's got the same goal at this time of year to get back to that game.”