LISTEN LIVE

Barth’s 2026 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Offensive line

The Felger & Mazz Big Board got underway on Monday, leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft. To start things off the guys threw for offensive linemen – three each at tackle,…

Alex Barth
Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Anez Cooper (73) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Anez Cooper (73) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Felger & Mazz Big Board got underway on Monday, leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft. To start things off the guys threw for offensive linemen - three each at tackle, guard, and center.

Once again offensive line is a position of focus for the New England Patriots heading into the draft. At tackle, the team not only needs backups at both spots, but a long-term plan behind 35-year-old starting right tackle Morgan Moses.

On the inside, again depth is a need especially with the injury history of projected starting left tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker. At the same time, Mike Onwenu is entering a contract year, and finding a potential replacement for him could be on the to-do list as well.

Which players picked by the Felger & Mazz Big Board are the most realistic options for the Patriots? Who project as more as ideal fits? Here are three players that stood out...

G Jeremiah Wright, Auburn

AUBURN, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 11: Jeremiah Wright #77 of the Auburn Tigers lines up against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 11, 2025 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

If the Patriots are looking for an Onwenu understudy/replacement on Day 3, Wright would make a lot of sense. At 6-foot-5, 331 pounds there's a lot of similarities in Wright's game to Onwenu as a big, powerful guard who is more advanced as a run blocker than a pass protector. He has room to grow in the passing game, but if Onwenu stays in 2026 then the Patriots would have time to develop him. The Patriots had Wright in for a top-30 visit leading up to the draft.

G Anez Cooper, Miami

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 4: Anez Cooper #73 of the Miami Hurricanes provides pass blocking in the first half of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium on October 4, 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Jason Clark/Getty Images)Jason Clark/Getty Images

Cooper, a three-year starter for the Hurricanes, is a very similar player to Wright. At 6-foot-6, 334 pounds he's powerful out of his stance and can knock defenders back in the run game. At the same time, he has room to improve against the pass. The Patriots haven't met with Cooper like they did with Wright, but there are ties between the Patriots and the Miami program.

T Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 15: Kadyn Proctor #74 of the Alabama Crimson Tide blocks out during the fourth quarter of a football game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Bryant Denny Stadium on November 15, 2025 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)Butch Dill/Getty Images

There just aren't many players with Proctor's makeup. He's 6-foot-7, 352 pounds but has enough athleticism and agility that Alabama was comfortable enough to throw him screen passes this season. While he can move in space his footwork still needs to be cleaned up blocking in traditional sets. A projected right tackle after playing on the left side in college, it's unlikely Proctor falls to the Patriots but not impossible given questions about other tackles in this draft making the board more unpredictable.

New England PatriotsNFL DraftPatriots Offseason News
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 24: General manager Eliot Wolf of the New England Patriots speaks to the media during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 24, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
NFLWhich positions Eliot Wolf see as strengths and weaknesses in the 2026 NFL DraftAlex Barth
Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (center) speaks to reporters in the media during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
NFLEliot Wolf gives Mike Vrabel update ahead of Patriots draftMatt Dolloff
Drake Maye ‘humbled’ from Super Bowl loss
NFLDrake Maye ‘humbled’ from Super Bowl lossColin Kennedy
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect