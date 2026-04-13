Barth’s 2026 Felger & Mazz Big Board reactions: Offensive line

The Felger & Mazz Big Board got underway on Monday, leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft. To start things off the guys threw for offensive linemen - three each at tackle, guard, and center.

Once again offensive line is a position of focus for the New England Patriots heading into the draft. At tackle, the team not only needs backups at both spots, but a long-term plan behind 35-year-old starting right tackle Morgan Moses.

On the inside, again depth is a need especially with the injury history of projected starting left tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker. At the same time, Mike Onwenu is entering a contract year, and finding a potential replacement for him could be on the to-do list as well.

Which players picked by the Felger & Mazz Big Board are the most realistic options for the Patriots? Who project as more as ideal fits? Here are three players that stood out...

G Jeremiah Wright, Auburn

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If the Patriots are looking for an Onwenu understudy/replacement on Day 3, Wright would make a lot of sense. At 6-foot-5, 331 pounds there's a lot of similarities in Wright's game to Onwenu as a big, powerful guard who is more advanced as a run blocker than a pass protector. He has room to grow in the passing game, but if Onwenu stays in 2026 then the Patriots would have time to develop him. The Patriots had Wright in for a top-30 visit leading up to the draft.

G Anez Cooper, Miami

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Cooper, a three-year starter for the Hurricanes, is a very similar player to Wright. At 6-foot-6, 334 pounds he's powerful out of his stance and can knock defenders back in the run game. At the same time, he has room to improve against the pass. The Patriots haven't met with Cooper like they did with Wright, but there are ties between the Patriots and the Miami program.

T Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

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